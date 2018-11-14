Take stock to understand why engagement surveys often disengage employees

To engage employees, understand their unique needs. Istockphoto

It’s that time of the year again where I throw my opinions on a form that goes…well, somewhere, and to people, who God knows do what with the information. There doesn’t seem to be any real change as a result. The next year, the same questions will appear on the survey and the same routine will happen. The whole experience feels superficial, transactional and wildly disappointing.”

This is an account from Dave, a high-performing employee in a leading multinational company while attending a week-long senior leadership programme. Many others echo Dave’s honest confession. It is time to take stock of why engagement surveys disengage rather than engage the best employees, what organizations are getting wrong, and what to do instead.

The mediocrity trap

The fact that employee engagement matters is yesterday’s news. Businesses all over the world recognize its importance. But the way most companies measure and address it, might actually be promoting mediocrity rather than excellence.

The universally recognized performance bell curve, which derives itself from the time-tested 80:20 Pareto principle, denotes that everyone cannot perform at the same level. Any group of workers consists roughly of 20% high performers, 60% average performers, and 20% low performers. The Pareto principle also posits that 80% of all effects are the result of 20% of the causes. In terms of human performance, it means 80% of the results are caused by the top 20%. However, while measuring employee engagement, most companies completely ignore the 80:20 rule. All employees are asked to fill out the survey, and scores across the board are averaged to calculate the top and bottom items. Elaborate plans are then made to address bottom scoring issues with the hope to improve the numbers in the following year.

The essential question is this: What happens when all responses are simply averaged regardless of performance levels? Particularly, what happens to the voice of the top 20% when all the scores are averaged? Clearly, it is drowned under the voice of the remaining 80%. Consequently, when management addresses engagement concerns based largely on the voice of the 80%, instead of pursuing excellence, it inadvertently ends up encouraging a culture of mediocrity.

This is not to suggest by any means that the voice of the 80% is not important. It is, because without the support that they provide, the top 20% cannot produce the results that are generally attributed to them. This is also not suggesting that everyone except the top 20% is incompetent. Consider an example. If we were to plot the earnings of all Uber drivers in New York City on a graph, we can safely assume that it will be a bell-shaped distribution where roughly 20% will be high earners, 60% will be average earners and 20% will be low earners. From this data, can we deduce that the bottom 20% earners are bad drivers, or that they treat their customers badly? No, not at all. It could well be that some of the bottom 20% are college students who only drive on weekends to make some extra money, or that they are young mothers who only drive when their kids are at school. The fact is, in today’s era of connectivity-enabled freedom, people can choose when and how much they want to work, and the needs of each segment (20:60:20) are different.

The solutions

u The key to measuring employee engagement is to understand the needs of each segment separately. You can still use the same exact survey, but collect the responses on a segmented basis. In today’s age of Big Data, this should not be too difficult because HR should already have performance and potential data by category. By implementing this simple fix, companies can avoid the trap of mediocrity, and make better decisions.

u Allow employees the freedom to choose where they want to operate on the bell curve, and contract with them accordingly. If they want to deliver average performance, let them, but make it clear that rewards will also be average. If they want to get by with just the minimum, then specify clearly what that minimum is, and spell out the consequences of falling below the minimum. Also clarify that if they choose to work at the minimum level, their rewards and compensation will also be minimum.

We live in unprecedented times where ordinary people are highly empowered, and have a lot of choices about when and how much to work. Thanks to technology, mass-standardization of the 20th century has given way to mass-customization. In this new economy, one size will definitely not fit all. To engage employees, employers will need to understand and address the unique needs of different employees, and provide as much flexibility as possible. An important first step is to stop treating employee engagement as an overall average score, and start learning what really matters to whom.

21st Century Leadership is a column that rewrites the rules of leadership and management for the all-digital open source era . Rajeev Peshawaria is the author of Open Source Leadership and Too Many Bosses, Too Few Leaders. He is currently CEO of the Iclif Leadership and Governance Centre, Malaysia.