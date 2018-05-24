 ‘Ghee’ and coconut oil can be your liver’s saviour - Livemint
‘Ghee’ and coconut oil can be your liver’s saviour

Eat foods that don’t require enzymes produced by the liver to digest, like ghee, which gets broken down quickly

Last Published: Thu, May 24 2018. 08 08 PM IST
Vasudha Rai
Photo: iStock
The liver synthesizes most hormones and enzymes, purifies the blood, and extracts nutrients from food. “In fact, it is the main organ that helps remove toxins from the body,” says Lovneet Batra, sports nutritionist and founder of Delhi-based sports nutrition clinic Arbhavya. But too much unhealthy food and alcohol can reduce its ability to perform these essential functions. So a liver cleanse may be necessary. “The great news is that the liver is regenerative—you just need to leave it alone for it to heal,” says Batra, listing steps for a basic cleanse.

u First, delete foods that stress the liver. These include caffeine, heavy proteins like meats and paneer, sugar, alcohol, and processed foods.

u Eat foods that don’t require enzymes produced by the liver to digest, like ghee, which gets broken down quickly. In fact, ghee also absorbs toxins and helps remove them from the body. This holds true for virgin coconut oil too.

u Have lentils like moong dal with rice. The nutrients in moong dal are more bioavailable for the body. This means that the body can absorb them more easily than, say, beans or other lentils. For this reason, a khichdi cleanse is a good way to detoxify the liver—all you need to do is eat it for three days.

First Published: Thu, May 24 2018. 08 08 PM IST
