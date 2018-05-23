Dress differently for work events

Opt for a navy jacket instead of a black one. Courtesy: Tailorman

Suit, shirt, tie, rinse, repeat? The corporate work wardrobe can be a bit of a trap, convenient but extremely repetitive, and, in some cases, with zero character. While the suit might be an occupational hazard on most office days, there are enough corporate events that allow for personalization and variation. And yet, most men dress exactly the same, whether they’re at a networking event or an interview. Here’s how you can introduce easy changes to your wardrobe, depending on the occasion.

For an interview

One word—research. No two workplaces are similar, but, not surprisingly, the interview wardrobe has remained the same. Before walking into an interview, find out about the company and its culture. Unless they’re strictly corporate—financial and legal institutions—each company has its own quirks. Take cues and dress accordingly. “But if you would rather be classic, stay away from the black suit because it’s dated and boring. Choose a navy suit, blue shirt and tie instead,” says Siddharth Suri, founder of men’s fashion e-tailer Andamen.

Networking events

This is the place where making an impression can go a long way. The key is to add at least one personal element that gives people an insight into how you think and act. “A classic pinstripe suit illustrates confidence, but, if the event doesn’t require strict formals, wear a contrast club collar (rounded collar) shirt with dark textured flat-front trousers,” says Vito Notaristefano, head of design at bespoke tailoring firm Tailorman headquartered in Bengaluru. To this, add a personalized element like a monogrammed cuff, a quirky pair of socks, or an interesting tie or lapel pin that can be a great conversation starter. Finally, always have a card holder so you don’t have to scramble for loose business cards. If you’re a classicist, pick leather; if you believe yourself to be a creative thinker, find a quirky hand-painted one.

Post-work drinks

There is a reason Fridays are meant for casual dressing. Because they often end with drinks with colleagues after work. These are the days you can experiment with shirts—choose from collarless styles and gingham—or even slip on polos, pairing them with denims and loafers. “If things are strictly formal, lose the tie, open up your suit jacket and unbutton a few top buttons of your shirt to go straight from boardroom to bar,” says Abhinav Nanda, a fund manager from Bengaluru.

Off-site

The first thing to consider for off-sites is the location and weather. Your home office might be in the plains but if the off-site is at a beach resort, you would look quite odd in a charcoal suit and tie. Off-sites usually have a mix of meetings, team-building activities and formal dinners, and you must prepare for all of them. “To keep up with the packed schedule, pick wrinkle-free shirts that will stay crisp all day,” says Notaristefano. Polos are another great option since these events are less formal. Instead of your usual trousers, choose chinos or denims. This is also a good time to wear a sports jacket instead of a full suit.

The millennial’s desk-to-drinks professional look

MEN

Choose pieces from independent sustainable labels. Even if these are workwear pieces like button-down shirts or chinos, they will be an extension of your beliefs and tell a story.

Accessories are key. The clothes may have to follow rules but you can let your personal brand shine with your accents. A handmade laptop bag from an indie label, wood-framed glasses, quirky socks, or even that recyclable water bottle.

Most offices now allow denims. These are an easy way to look smart and young. To keep them office-appropriate, choose dark washes and stay away from frayed or faded jeans.

WOMEN

Shirts are a necessity. They might sound boring but they don’t have to be. Instead of regular button-downs, wear wrap styles, plaids and chambray. Keep your pants formal and play with shirt lengths and fits.

Conscious clothing is important to millennials. Choose Indian or Western wear in locally woven fabrics from sustainable or emerging labels. Wear pieces that reflect your beliefs.

Corporate dresses and skirts should never be shorter than your knees. To ensure you don’t just blend in, say it with accessories. Add signature jewellery like silver, stone or fabric. It’s businesslike but has a personal touch.

