Secret Santa: Dress that desk

A planter and some greens. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

You spend at least five days of the week here. It’s your refuge from the chaos outside. You’ve come to love the view it offers. You may not have realized it, but your desk at work is quite the giver. Yet, it often lies ignored. This season, instead of playing Secret Santa to someone who will certainly want to exchange what you got for them, gift your desk one (or all) of these nifty and functional pieces.

A planter and some greens

Why: It makes the air a little fresher and adds colour. Choose plants that grow well indoors, like bamboo, moneyplant, spider plants, succulents or cactii

Set of two planters, Rs800, The Wishing Chair Store

An analog clock

Why: It’s old school and the perfect desk accessory. It will also prevent you from looking at your phone for the time and getting distracted by WhatsApp.

Twistick concrete clock, Rs2,500, Gomaads.in

Erase boards, list-makers and planners

Why: Because everyone needs to write things down. A marker board or a chalkboard will mean less paper usage. But a leather planner will add all the charm you need.

1. Leather planner, Rs995, Theplayclan.com

2. To-do lists, Rs180, Wishingchair.in

Organization and storage solutions

Why: A mug will only hold a certain number of pens and pencils. You need something for those files, loose paper sheets, documents, magazines and other essential stationery pieces.

1. Concrete stationery organizer, Rs3,500, Gomaads.in

2. Wood veneer storage shelves, price on request, visit Muji.com/in for store details

3. Metal organizer, Rs650 and file holder(set of two), Rs850, Livingwithelan.co

Quirky art or desk toys

Why: Your desk is your canvas. Art, toys or décor pieces are an extension of your personality. Brightening up the space makes for interesting conversation starters.

1. Gateway of India mounted art, Rs1,650, Theplayclan.com

2. Mr Stache holder for glasses, Rs550, The Wishing Chair Store

Photo frame

Why: Because a face that’s loved (and doesn’t belong to the office) is always a mood-lifter.

Blue and ivory frame, Rs750, Wishingchair.in

Water bottle

Why: Hydration is key. Keeping a bottle within arm’s length will ensure you have no excuses. Choose glass over plastic.

Coloured glass bottle, Rs299 onwards, Amazon.in

Coffee or tea mug

Why: For all those who believe that drinking coffee and tea out of the right mug is as important as the brew itself.

Coffee mug, Rs345, Theplayclan.com