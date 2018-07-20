The best monsoon tables

Dessert Bar, Mumbai

If you’ve had your fill of vada pav spin-offs on monsoon menus, skip the usual suspects and sign up for a cosy dining experience this time. Sample a menu inspired by Haruki Murakami’s works, cook your own weekend brunch, attend a secret dinner or find a spot in a dressed-up tea lounge for repeats of tapri chai. Lounge recommends four culinary experiences for the season.

For a literary meal

Murakami’s kitchen Table, Mumbai

Chef Shriya Shetty, who began her career under Kelvin Cheung at Mumbai’s reputed Ellipsis restaurant, and food and travel writer Shirin Mehrotra, combined their love for food and literature to launch a series of intimate pop-ups as The Literary Table. Muggle’s Feast, their first pop-up this May, was an eight-course meal inspired by the Harry Potter universe. Their second pop-up, Murakami’s Kitchen Table, will feature recipes inspired by the food descriptions in Murakami’s books, such as a clam broth with udon that is a nod to Norwegian Wood. The six-course Japanese dinner will be accompanied by Cutty Sark and craft beer brewed by Bombay Duck Brewing. In keeping with the theme, jazz band Ink of Bard will perform covers of songs that feature in Murakami’s books.

When: 21 July, 7.30pm, at Savor Kitchen. ₹3,800

Instamojo.com/theliterarytable

For a sweet surprise

Dessert Bar, Mumbai

At a Savor Secret Supper, everything is a surprise—the location, the chef, the guests, the menu. Hosted by food events company Savor, these themed dinners bring together culinary enthusiasts in search of the unexpected. Some experiences from past events include a dinner at a heritage Mumbai home with recipes sourced from a 150-year-old Mumbai cookbook, a five-course Italian spread paired with a screening of Cinema Paradiso, and a dessert-themed Happy Ending menu featuring dramatic creations from Gaggan’s two-Michelin-starred pastry chef Solanki Roy. We managed to sneak a few details from their latest edition, titled Dessert Bar, which will feature bespoke desserts, appetizers and drinks, and will be held at the Chatterjee and Lal gallery, to coincide with the launch of a new exhibition.

When: 28 July, 8pm. ₹5,000

Savorexperiences.com/secretsupper.php

For a self-made brunch

Purplefoodie Baking Masterclasses

Paris-trained and London-based chef Shaheen Peerbhai, popularly known as the Purple Foodie (also the name of her blog), is bringing her cooking masterclass to Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. The author of the Paris Picnic Club cookbook is offering six different courses—tea-time treats, weekend brunch, sweet bakes, bread basket, French fancies and ice creams. The fresh vegetarian brunch features light, vibrant dishes such as socca with peperonata and crispbread with roasted eggplant, garlic, herbs and feta. Each class is around three and a half hours and will be followed by a tasting session.

When: You can find class schedules on Classes.purplefoodie.com. ₹5,900 for the Weekend Brunch.

For a traditional tea party

Mister Chai, Delhi

Masala chai enthusiasts can discover a new brew this monsoon. Mister Chai, modelled on a local tea stall, serves dressed-up street food and differently spiced chai at Shangri-La’s Eros Hotel. Each dish on their new monsoon menu features street cuisine (Kutchi Dabeli, Aloo Tuk, Bun Chapli, Keema and Ram Ladoo) with a modern twist. Their wide tea menu includes black and herbal teas, as well as regional favourites like Kashmiri Kahwa and Kali Mirch Chai. You can have your pick of ingredients for a pot of spiced tapri chai—ginger, fennel, cardamom, tulsi (holy basil), or carom seeds.

When: The monsoon menu at Mister Chai will be available until 15 August.