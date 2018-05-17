 Don’t be a back-breaker - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
Home Elections 2018 Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Leisure

Don’t be a back-breaker

Start by moving your left shoulder a little forward, then up, and roll it back. Try not to move your body too much. Repeat with the right shoulder
Last Published: Thu, May 17 2018. 10 41 PM IST
Sohini Sen

You’re spending hours at work, hunched over your desk. At home, you probably spend time checking the phone, bending your neck even further. Through it all, it’s your spine that bears the brunt. “The trick is to make daily habits, such as sitting, lying down, part of your exercise routine,” says Esther Gokhale, posture expert and founder, Gokhale Method. Here are two easy exercises to relax the spine.

Shoulder rolls: Start by moving your left shoulder a little forward, then up, and roll it back. Try not to move your body too much. Repeat with the right shoulder.

J Spine: Instead of curving your back, or forcefully trying to keep it straight and thereby arching it, try to keep it neutral in a J shape. Sit comfortably and place a folded towel between your spine and the back of the chair.

First Published: Thu, May 17 2018. 10 41 PM IST
Topics: Work exercise spine shoulder rolls J Spine

More From Leisure »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »