Don’t be a back-breaker

You’re spending hours at work, hunched over your desk. At home, you probably spend time checking the phone, bending your neck even further. Through it all, it’s your spine that bears the brunt. “The trick is to make daily habits, such as sitting, lying down, part of your exercise routine,” says Esther Gokhale, posture expert and founder, Gokhale Method. Here are two easy exercises to relax the spine.

Shoulder rolls: Start by moving your left shoulder a little forward, then up, and roll it back. Try not to move your body too much. Repeat with the right shoulder.

J Spine: Instead of curving your back, or forcefully trying to keep it straight and thereby arching it, try to keep it neutral in a J shape. Sit comfortably and place a folded towel between your spine and the back of the chair.