A New York gastropub in the neighbourhood

Air pollution may have taken the shine off Delhi’s winter glory, but there’s at least one delectable reason to be in the Capital this season. New York-based Indian gastropub Baar Baar is popping up in the city with a selection of its signature dishes and cocktails. Chef Sujan Sarkar, who worked at Olive Bar & Kitchen and Ek Bar in Delhi before heading West, opened Baar Baar in 2017 following the success of his acclaimed San Francisco restaurant, ROOH. Aiming to transform the perception of food from the subcontinent, Baar Baar offers a contemporary take on regional recipes and street food.

Think desi meals with a Big Apple buzz. Set up in Khan Market, the pop-up destination offers dishes from the East Village outpost, including the Kashmiri Duck Kulcha, Masala Jackfruit Taco, Tandoori Octopus, Moong Dal Baklava and Tuna Bhel. Finish with a round of Thandai Cassata or Cashew Cake with a Phirni Mousse. Wash it all down with a cocktail—we are torn between the Kulupi Sherbet, a mix of curry leaf gin, caramelized coconut water and extra dry vermouth, and the Badam Lassi, a concoction of milk and orange-infused gin.

Baar Baar is open till March at 2 & 3 Khan Market, Delhi. For reservations and other details, call 011-46631205/06.