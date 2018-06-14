A beer cup to light up the World Cup

Each cup should get you through two-three matches.

Anheuser-Busch InBev, Budweiser’s parent company, is looking to bring a competitive edge to the simple act of downing beer while watching the Fifa World Cup. The new Red Light Cups are sound activated and change shade depending on how loud the sound is. The idea is to get your friends and family to cheer their favourite teams, and ensure whoever does it most and loudest, gets bragging rights.

At the base of the cup are the electronics—the sound sensors, the LED light, and a small battery. Once activated, the battery can last up to 4 hours of cheering. Mind you, to get it to light up in bright red, you will need to be at your loudest—this shouldn’t prove too difficult if you are also drinking beer from this 500ml cup!

While Budweiser isn’t selling these separately, the company says the cups can be tried at various events across India for the duration of the World Cup. The cups will also be available in stadiums in Russia.