The Mint Planner, 13 April 2018
Chennai
Music | IndoSoul
13 April
Led by violinist and singer Karthick Iyer, IndoSoul highlights the fundamental commonalities in music from different cultures.
9pm. Bay 146, Hotel Savera, Mylapore. Tickets, Rs 750, available on Bookmyshow.com.
Delhi
Around Town | Gurgaon Utsav
13-15 April
In its seventh year, the open-air festival will feature folk singer Prahlad Tipanya’s rendition of Kabir’s poetry, and the Nooran Sisters’ take on Bulleh Shah’s poetry through qawwali.
7pm. Aravalli Biodiversity Park, Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.
Bengaluru
Art | Once Upon A Time
Till 2 May
Artist Manjunath Wali’s collection of 47 acrylics and watercolours captures the beauty of the rock-cut architecture of Karnataka’s Badami caves.
11am-8pm (Sundays closed). Sublime Galleria, UB City, Vittal Mallya Road. Price, Rs15,680-78,400.
Around Town | Poila Baisakh
14-15 April
To mark the Bengali New Year, this festive buffet spread will include Chingri Malai Curry, Rajbarir Kofta Curry, Kosha Murgi and sweets such as Payesh and Mishti Doi.
Noon-3.30pm (lunch) and 7-11pm (dinner). Oh! Calcutta, Church Street. Meal for one, Rs850 (Saturday) and Rs950 (Sunday).
Hyderabad
Around Town | Mural Painting Workshop
14 April
Kerala-based artist Pappini P.C. will teach her state’s traditional style of mural painting.
10.30am. Lamakaan, off Road No.1, Banjara Hills.
Theatre | Two Adorable Losers
This comedy by Murtuza Kutianawala revolves around the friendship between a teacher and his student. English. 1 hour, 30 minutes.
7.30pm. Salar Jung Museum, Afzalgunj, Darulshifa. Tickets, Rs200 and Rs500, available on Bookmyshow.com.
Kolkata
Around Town | Poila Baisakh Festivities
15 April
The Gateway Hotel is celebrating the Bengali New Year with a food festival offering traditional cuisine from the state.
12.30-3.30pm (lunch)/7.30-11Pm (dinner). The Gateway Hotel, EM Bypass (66653025). Meal for one, Rs1,500 (buffet) and Rs1,750 (buffet with alcohol).
Mumbai
Dance | Mudra Dance Festival
13 -22 April
The Mudra Dance Festival 2018 celebrates oneness and the connections between different art forms. Odissi artist Sujata Mohapatra and Bharatanatyam exponent Sandhya Pureccha will be among those performing.
6.30pm. National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tickets, Rs300, Rs500 and Rs600, available at the venue and on Bookmyshow.com.
—By Sohini Sen, Nandini Reddy, Shivani Kagti, Shweta Upadhyay and Indranil Bhoumik
