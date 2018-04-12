The Mint Planner, 13 April 2018

Chennai

Music | IndoSoul

13 April

Led by violinist and singer Karthick Iyer, IndoSoul highlights the fundamental commonalities in music from different cultures.

9pm. Bay 146, Hotel Savera, Mylapore. Tickets, Rs 750, available on Bookmyshow.com.

Delhi

Around Town | Gurgaon Utsav

13-15 April

In its seventh year, the open-air festival will feature folk singer Prahlad Tipanya’s rendition of Kabir’s poetry, and the Nooran Sisters’ take on Bulleh Shah’s poetry through qawwali.

7pm. Aravalli Biodiversity Park, Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

Bengaluru

Art | Once Upon A Time

Till 2 May

Artist Manjunath Wali’s collection of 47 acrylics and watercolours captures the beauty of the rock-cut architecture of Karnataka’s Badami caves.

11am-8pm (Sundays closed). Sublime Galleria, UB City, Vittal Mallya Road. Price, Rs15,680-78,400.

Around Town | Poila Baisakh

14-15 April

To mark the Bengali New Year, this festive buffet spread will include Chingri Malai Curry, Rajbarir Kofta Curry, Kosha Murgi and sweets such as Payesh and Mishti Doi.

Noon-3.30pm (lunch) and 7-11pm (dinner). Oh! Calcutta, Church Street. Meal for one, Rs850 (Saturday) and Rs950 (Sunday).

Odissi dancer Sujata Mohapatra

Hyderabad

Around Town | Mural Painting Workshop

14 April

Kerala-based artist Pappini P.C. will teach her state’s traditional style of mural painting.

10.30am. Lamakaan, off Road No.1, Banjara Hills.

Theatre | Two Adorable Losers

This comedy by Murtuza Kutianawala revolves around the friendship between a teacher and his student. English. 1 hour, 30 minutes.

7.30pm. Salar Jung Museum, Afzalgunj, Darulshifa. Tickets, Rs200 and Rs500, available on Bookmyshow.com.

Kolkata

Around Town | Poila Baisakh Festivities

15 April

The Gateway Hotel is celebrating the Bengali New Year with a food festival offering traditional cuisine from the state.

12.30-3.30pm (lunch)/7.30-11Pm (dinner). The Gateway Hotel, EM Bypass (66653025). Meal for one, Rs1,500 (buffet) and Rs1,750 (buffet with alcohol).

Mumbai

Dance | Mudra Dance Festival

13 -22 April

The Mudra Dance Festival 2018 celebrates oneness and the connections between different art forms. Odissi artist Sujata Mohapatra and Bharatanatyam exponent Sandhya Pureccha will be among those performing.

6.30pm. National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point. Tickets, Rs300, Rs500 and Rs600, available at the venue and on Bookmyshow.com.

—By Sohini Sen, Nandini Reddy, Shivani Kagti, Shweta Upadhyay and Indranil Bhoumik