Early dinner may lower cancer risk
A study claims that people who have their dinner before 9pm or at least two hours before going to sleep may have a lower risk of developing breast and prostate cancer
People who have their dinner before 9pm or at least 2 hours before going to sleep may have a lower risk of developing breast and prostate cancer, a study claims. The research, published in the International Journal of Cancer, assessed whether meal timing could be associated with risk of breast and prostate cancers, two of the most common cancers worldwide.
Breast and prostate cancers are also among those most strongly associated with night-shift work, circadian disruption and alteration of biological rhythms. Researchers at the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal) in Spain assessed each participant's lifestyle and chronotype—an individual attribute correlating with preference for morning or evening activity. “Our study concludes that adherence to diurnal eating patterns is associated with a lower risk of cancer,” said ISGlobal researcher Manolis Kogevinas, lead author of the study.
