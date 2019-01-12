 Reading right in 2019 - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
Home Companies Money Industry Technology Politics Opinion LoungeMultimediaAI Science Education Sports ConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Leisure

Reading right in 2019

Lounge picks 12 books that you must read this year

Last Published: Sat, Jan 12 2019. 12 54 PM IST
Somak Ghoshal
Amitabh Ghosh
Amitabh Ghosh

The publishing calendar for 2019 is dotted with big names in fiction and non-fiction, and some promising debuts. Lounge picks 12 books that you must read this year

The Forest of Enchantments by Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni (HarperCollins India)

With her best-selling novel The Palace of Illusions, based on the story of Draupadi, turning 10 this year, the author returns with another narrative inspired by the epics. Told in the voice of Sita, this is a fictional re-imagining of the queen of Ayodhya’s predicament during her exile with her husband Ram.

First Published: Sat, Jan 12 2019. 12 54 PM IST
Topics: Reading list for 2019 Books you should read in 2019 Chitra Banerjee Tishani Doshi Kristen Roupenian

More From Leisure »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »