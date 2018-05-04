Beautiful and bizarre things to buy: From Strawberry Cupcake Clutch to Oversized reversible coat
Carry forward: Strawberry Cupcake Clutch by Judith Leiber
Handbag designer Judith Leiber, who died on 28 April at the age of 97, liked to add a touch of whimsy to her creations. Her iconic minaudières, such as this delectable cupcake clutch carpeted with glitter, stand testimony to this. Available at Judithleiber.com; $4,495 (around Rs3 lakh).
Cover refresh: Oversized reversible coat by Kanelle
Fancy a summer jacket? Emerging label Kanelle reinterprets the oversized design in breathable, handwoven Chanderi and adds on-trend details like statement sleeves and slim stripes. Plus, it’s reversible. Available at Kanelle-online.com; Rs20,000.
Summer crush: Cold extracted juices from Second Nature
Second Nature’s cold extracted fruit and vegetable juices use a low oxygen environment to extract pulp and fibres. Pick from fruit and vegetable blends or almond and nut milk nectars. Available on Getsecondnature.com; starting from Rs80.
Travel buddy: TUMI’s Pacific Floral luggage
Your luggage will look more distinctive with a spot of Tumi’s vibrant floral prints. For Mother’s Day, the label is offering complimentary monogrammed luggage tags and patches for these products. Available at Tumi stores across India; starting from Rs9,000.
Coffee Break: Strong Ristretto in Balenciaga coffee cup
This porcelain coffee cup inspired by Megan Hess’ signature Coffee Girl illustrations will make your morning caffeine run a lot more stylish. Available at Meganhess.com; Rs3,004.
Sound Track: JBL Free wireless in ear headphone
These Bluetooth-enabled earbuds give you continuous listening for up to 4 hours, with 20 hours of backup power from a smart-charging case. They also have a built-in microphone for hands-free calls. Built with water-resistant materials, these earbuds are ideal companions. Available at HarmanAudio.in and retail channels; Rs9,999.
Compiled by Sohini Dey and Vatsala Chhibber.