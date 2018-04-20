Beautiful and bizarre things to buy: From Un Jardin Fleuri collection to Vasco scarf

Full Bloom: Un Jardin Fleuri collection by Home Artisan

Sneak summer blooms into your kitchen with Home Artisan’s new nature-inspired collection of platters and bowls, which are handcrafted from seasoned mango wood. Best paired with your favourite summer salad. Available on Homeartisan.in; Rs1,690 onwards.

Shelf Care: Maya Angelou Portrait Set by Juniper Books

These vividly designed book sets themed by author or genre can transform any bookshelf. You also have the option of buying individual book jackets and creating a customized set, or library. Available on Juniperbooks.com;$195 (around Rs12,800).

Under Wraps: Vasco scarf by Meesha

Up and coming accessories label Meesha Scarf makes a mark with its vivid painterly designs. Heritage architecture from across the world drives forward their Spring/Summer 2018 collection, like this scarf that depicts an old church in Goa. Available at Ogaan, Delhi, and Le Mill, Mumbai; Rs10,500, plus taxes.

Summer Notes: Jasmine Sambac & Marigold Cologne Intense by Jo Malone

Jo Malone has launched its first India-inspired perfume, drawing from the heady fragrance of flowers indigenous to the country. The top notes of marigold are followed by heart notes of jasmine sambac, while benzoin makes up the base. Available at Jo Malone, Mumbai; Rs10,700 for 100ml, and Rs7,100 for 50ml.

Audio Guide: G-DROP waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker

This waterproof Bluetooth speaker comes with an IPX7 waterproof rating and can be submerged in water for up to 30 minutes. Float it in your pool or set it up next to a campfire—the G-DROP is your perfect outdoor audio companion. Available on Amazon.com; $49.99.

Compiled by Sohini Dey and Vatsala Chhibber.