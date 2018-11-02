Eight watches to wear this Diwali

This year, swap jewellery for watches that are both spectacular and functional.

Lacroix by Cecil Purnell

This timepiece is a design marvel; the tourbillon is within a white gold case paved with diamonds. The diamond setting of the pieces is distinctive, making each watch unique.

Cartier Révélation D’une Panthère Watch

The panther motif on the watch is made of gold beads within a pink gold case with 44 brilliant-cut diamonds.

Laurent Ferrier Galet Secret Serti Sapphire

The top dial on this watch turns 240 degrees like a fan to reveal a second dial with baguette-cut diamonds and sapphires.

Chopard L’Heure Du Diamant

This stunning white gold bracelet watch is paved with brilliant-cut diamonds and offset with an opal dial.

IWC Schaffhausen Da VinciAutomatic Moon Phase 36 Edition 150 Years

Marking the brand’s return to jewelled watches, this features 206 diamonds on a red gold case.

Corum Golden Bridge Round 39

Corum’s iconic design gets an update with a white gold dial and diamonds.

Rado DiaMaster Diamonds

This ceramic and leather watch has a mother of pearl centre surrounded by gemstones.

Chanel Mademoiselle Privé Camélia Skeleton Watch

This chic skeletal watch is elevated with white gold and diamonds.