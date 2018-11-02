Eight watches to wear this Diwali
The Diwali tradition of gifting gold is said to bring fortune. This year, swap jewellery for watches that are both spectacular and functional
Lacroix by Cecil Purnell
This timepiece is a design marvel; the tourbillon is within a white gold case paved with diamonds. The diamond setting of the pieces is distinctive, making each watch unique.
Cartier Révélation D’une Panthère Watch
The panther motif on the watch is made of gold beads within a pink gold case with 44 brilliant-cut diamonds.
Laurent Ferrier Galet Secret Serti Sapphire
The top dial on this watch turns 240 degrees like a fan to reveal a second dial with baguette-cut diamonds and sapphires.
Chopard L’Heure Du Diamant
This stunning white gold bracelet watch is paved with brilliant-cut diamonds and offset with an opal dial.
IWC Schaffhausen Da VinciAutomatic Moon Phase 36 Edition 150 Years
Marking the brand’s return to jewelled watches, this features 206 diamonds on a red gold case.
Corum Golden Bridge Round 39
Corum’s iconic design gets an update with a white gold dial and diamonds.
Rado DiaMaster Diamonds
This ceramic and leather watch has a mother of pearl centre surrounded by gemstones.
Chanel Mademoiselle Privé Camélia Skeleton Watch
This chic skeletal watch is elevated with white gold and diamonds.