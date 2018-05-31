Who is India Inc. tagging in its fitness challenge?

Nilesh Shah, M.D. Kotak Mahindra AMC. File Photo: Mint

If you have been active on any social media platform of late, chances are that your feed has been taken over by videos of people running, doing pull-ups, push-ups, yoga, etc. The social media challenge thrown by Union sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on 22 May has gone viral—even in corporate India.

As part of the challenge, now popular with the hashtag #HumFitTohIndiaFit, Rathore asked citizens to post photographs and videos of their daily fitness regime.

Anand Mahindra, chairman, Mahindra group. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

Of the many celebrities, athletes and corporate honchos who have posted videos is Anand Mahindra, chairman, Mahindra group, working out and talking about his weekly routine of yoga, swimming, cardio, and how it helps him. Mahindra challenged other senior leaders from the group, including Tech Mahindra CEO C.P. Gurnani, Mahindra group CFO V. S. Parthasarathy, and president (group communications and ethics) and chief brand officer Ruzbeh Irani.

Yatin Shah, executive director of IIFL Private Wealth Management. Photo: Reuters

IIFL Wealth Management co-founder and executive director Yatin Shah, posted a video of him riding his bicycle and wrote about his commitment to a fitter lifestyle and a “strictly healthy diet” before challenging friends from the media industry. Nilesh Shah, MD, Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund, can be seen on a treadmill, and sharing tips to stay fit with industry leaders: Manish Chokhani, CEO, Enam Securities; Raamdeo Agarwal, chairman, Motilal Oswal Asset Management; Nirmal Jain, founder and chairman, IIFL Group FCA; and Ashish Chauhan, CEO of the Bombay Stock Exchange. NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant can be seen practising CrossFit and kickboxing.