Six collectibles to celebrate queer pride

Make over

Queer Eye: Love Yourself. Love Your Life

Following their hit Netflix show Queer Eye, the Fab Five are releasing their guide to the good life, with advice on fashion, wellness and grooming. Available for pre-order on Amazon.com; $29.99 (around ₹2,150).

Gender-free

MIXX Human>Gender T-shirt

A Mumbai-based label that promotes gender equality, MIXX follows its super popular “Boys equal Girls” unisex T-shirt with a new pink number that puts humanity before gender. Available on Bemixx.com; ₹1,100.

Flashback

Queer: A Graphic History

In this non-fiction graphic novel, academic Meg-John Barker and cartoonist Julia Scheele trace the history of queer thought, identity politics and gender roles. Available on Amazon.in; ₹449.

Shine on

Gay Pride chopping board by Kate Chesters Art

Add a hint of pride in your kitchen. British artist Kate Chesters creates sweet home goods, like this wooden chopping board made prettier with glittering ArtResin paints. Available on Etsy.com; $73.59 (around ₹5,300).

Pride colours

Burberry striped merino wool sweater

Burberry’s Autumn/Winter 2018 line is dedicated to the LGBTQ+ community. This sweater features a vivid rainbow pattern on its collar, in a nod to the cause. Available at Netaporter.com; $435 (around ₹31,000).

Carry Forward

#Pride tote bag by Reya Ahmed

Celebrate free love with this charming tote bag from Kolkata-based graphic artist Reya Ahmed (@artofreya on Instagram). Available on Instamojo.com/artofreya; ₹500.

Compiled by Sohini Dey and Vatsala Chhibber.