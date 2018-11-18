Inspiration on tap

Photo: Instagram@almondesign

1) For design innovation: @almondesign (86k followers)

This aggregator account promises to give pause to absentminded scrolling. Almond design features off-kilter design innovations from around the world, such as a lift lobby that mirrors a sci-fi film set, “skeleton cutlery” with hollow spoons, the façade of a building that appears to be stuffed with balloons and chairs inspired by glasses of merlot. This is a good place to discover the work of designers, architects and innovators who are pushing boundaries, and for inspiration for your personal moodboard.

2) For soothing ceramics: @niharikahukku (142k followers)

Pottery sessions are therapeutic in real life, and transfixing on social media. Handles like PotteryFixation (@potteryfixation) offer calming videos of pots finding shape on spinning wheels, knives sinking into clay and soft brushes glazing the final product. To carry forward the obsession, follow This Thing With Ceramics (@ihavethisthingwithceramics) for curated picks, or discover ceramic artists like Sydney-based Niharika Hukku, whose porcelain work is finished with nature-inspired designs like sunlit clouds and fiery-red goldfish.

3) For trippy optical art: @madebykaran (59.2k followers)

Amsterdam-based Australian artist Karan Singh has collaborated with brands like Apple, Onitsuka Tiger and Nike on commissioned projects. Singh’s

brand of optical art fuses bright polkas, neon pops and disorienting stripes with motion art. His bite-sized videos innovate using movement, patterns and contrast to create hypnotic optical illusions, often featuring ordinary subjects like a floating chequered scarf.

4) For whimsical walls: @kalakaarihaath (33.8k followers)

Instead of dressing up empty walls with statement art, try turning them into art. For ideas on how to achieve this, take notes from Mumbai-based design firm Kalakaari Haath, which creates intricate murals for homes—from hand-painted pigeons to an army of dabbawalas (you can also opt for customized designs). Scroll down their page to browse through an expanding catalogue of wall art and novel experiments with scale. A flock of birds, for instance, can take over the entire ceiling of a passageway or a resting pair can be perched atop a switchboard.