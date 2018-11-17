How the salwar kameez has evolved over the decades

Photo: Twitter/@1947Partition

Over the years, the staple Indian outfit has bid farewell to billowy bottoms and the dupatta has become a dispensable element.

1940s-1950s

Photo: Dreamvilla Productions

The garment was predominantly worn in north Indian states. Women wore ‘salwars’ and ‘patialas’ with ‘kurtas’ and demurely-draped ‘dupattas’, as seen in vintage photographs and photographer Nony Singh’s book ‘The Archivist’.

1960s-1970s

Cinema and print media played a major role in popularizing the ‘churidar-kameez’ across India. Movie stars like Sadhana and costume designers like Bhanu Athaiya popularized new skin-hugging silhouettes, borrowing tailoring techniques from the West.

1980s

Photo: Alamy

The ‘kurta’ bore striking similarities to the decade’s popular silhouettes—flared cuts, long sleeves and padded shoulders. Big hair and accessories offered finishing touches to the look, be it chunky earrings or heeled pumps.

1990s

From the big flared silhouettes of the 1980s, the ‘salwar-kameez’ in this decade took a turn towards sheer, strappy designs, seen most famously on Madhuri Dixit in ‘Dil Toh Pagal Hai’. ‘Dupattas’ became skinnier and were often simply slung around the arms.

2000s

Short ‘kurtis’ paired with loose ‘salwars’ caught on in the early years of the decade, inspired by the movies and fashion weeks. By mid-2000s, Kareena Kapoor and Rani Mukherjee made a case for ‘patialas’ paired with ‘kurtis’ or even T-shirts, minus ‘dupattas’.

Now

Photo: Fabindia

In a functional-meets-fashionable avatar, the ‘salwar-kameez’ today is replaced by short ‘kurtas’ and loose pants a la Deepika Padukone in ‘Piku’. In occasion wear, the floor-grazing ‘anarkali’ has taken the spotlight at festive occasions and even on the red carpet. And the ‘dupatta’, what ‘dupatta’?