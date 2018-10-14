How to Lounge this Weekend

The biggest draws on the shelves are pieces from FILA’s Heritage Autumn/Winter 2018 collection.

Just Arrived

South Mumbai’s Kala Ghoda district now holds a new appeal for sneakerheads. Last month, Italian sports-fashion label FILA opened its first heritage flagship store, set in a charming colonial-style building.

The biggest draws on the shelves are pieces from FILA’s Heritage Autumn/Winter 2018 collection. This year, the brand reached into its archives and brought back two iconic looks for a bit of 1990s nostalgia: the Mindblower (oversized trainers that play up logomania) and the Disruptor (chunky kicks with sawtooth soles). —VC

1 Yousf Fountain, Veer Nariman Road, Kala Ghoda, Fort, Mumbai.

Gift Wrap

L’Opera’s Limited Edition Diwali Collection of macarons has nine flavours—honey and saffron; rose; cardamom and white chocolate; pistachio; fig and walnut; coconut; apricot vanilla; almond and raisin; and cinnamon and nutmeg—celebrating French ancestry with a hint of Indian flavours.

Only 500 boxes are being made for this festive season.

Pre-order on loperaindia.com from 15 October. Delivery starts 20 October. ₹1,390.

On a platter

Craft beer brand Bira 91 is partnering with over 300 restaurants in three cities—New Delhi, New York and Singapore—for the first International Curry Week that started on 12 October. To celebrate the history and evolution of the dish—from Indian to Thai, Japanese, Korean, Malaysian and Vietnamese—select restaurants across the cities will offer curated curry dishes, paired with beers. Ankur Jain, founder, Bira 91, says curry is enjoying a new wave of popularity as a symbol of “growing diversity” and they are excited to complement a wide range of curries with “our distinctive beers”. —PKS

The International Curry Week is on till 28 October. For restaurant listings and prices, visit www.internationalcurryweek.com

Page Turner

A City Happens In Love (Speaking Tiger, Rs250)

In 2015, journalist Ravish Kumar published his popular Hindi book, Ishq Mein Shahar Hona, collecting his “Laghu Prem Katha”. These “Nano Love Stories” (to quote Kumar ) are now rendered into English by poet Akhil Katyal in The City Happens In Love. Illustrated by Vikram Nayak, each story runs for a few pages and capture a vignette of intimacy—between strangers, lovers, youth trying to woo each other, away from prying eyes. From the Moolchand underpass in Delhi to Durga Puja in Kolkata to the seafront in Mumbai to the dingy lanes of Patna—Kumar unravels the ways in which cities shape desires. —SG