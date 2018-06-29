A showcase of folk art at Swayambhuva

A Patachitra painting.

Over 36 master folk artists will showcase around 60 paintings and sculptures at a forthcoming exhibition in Delhi. Swayambhuva is being organized by Lokatma—a group working with folk artists in various states.

“So many modern artists in India have been influenced by folk art. But any art form needs monetary return and patronage to survive. We noticed a dichotomy between urban artists who create fine or high art, and folk artists who are inspired by the cultural heritage,” says Lokatma founder Gauri Varma.

Lokatma buys directly from artists or cooperatives connected to the artists, and supports and showcases their work. “This time, we will get Gond art from Madhya Pradesh, Madhubani from north Bihar, Patachitra from rural Bengal and Kalighat Patachitra from Kolkata. We have also collected sculptures by tribal and rural artists in the same states. While choosing the artwork, I have kept in mind the tradition, the techniques, the cultural aspects, local legends that are portrayed in each of them—which makes it a unique exhibition for anyone,”adds Varma.

A sculpture that will be on display at the exhibition.

The paintings are priced at ₹15,000 (for small paintings on paper), ₹45,000 (medium-sized paintings on paper), and ₹90,000 to ₹5lakh (for works on canvas).



Swayambhuva will be held from 5-15 July at Bikaner House, Delhi.