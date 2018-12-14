How to Lounge this Weekend

A special exhibit to celebrate 25 years of the South Mumbai store.

Snapchat with Sangita Kathiwada

The founder of Mélange, one of the country’s first multi-designer stores that first stocked now-established names like Sabyasachi Mukherjee, has created a special exhibit to celebrate 25 years of the South Mumbai store. Past Continuous offers an immersive view of the store’s journey so far with archival material, conceptual installations and a “selfie room”.

How did you conceptualize the exhibit?

I am an avid learner with a curious mind. My approach remains contemporary and I draw a lot of inspiration from my past experiences. This brought forth the idea of Past Continuous.

What is your fondest memory from the early years of Mélange…

Working with a lot of innocence and intimacy. The teams would brainstorm and work hands-on as there was no technological intervention.

Favourite piece from your collection...

One of the tribal jackets I bought in Oman, which is also displayed in my tribal collection. It is 100% handmade and has a beautiful, timeless design.

Most memorable visitor at the store...

Japanese designer Kazuo Ogawa.

Which designers from the new crop are you most excited about?

I believe designers like RaasLeela and Pella have great potential.

Past Continuous is on till 31 January.—VC

Just arrived

Italian luxury label Salvatore Ferragamo’s newly revamped store is the latest opening at Delhi’s plush DLF Emporio mall. While the brand has been in the country for a few years, the store marks the announcement of Ferragamo’s long-term partnership with Genesis Luxury in India. Bathed in warm lighting with glass and gold fixtures, the new “concept boutique” dedicates distinct spaces to men’s and women’s accessories. On display are picks from Ferragamo’s Autumn/Winter 2018 and Pre-spring 2019 collections, including silks, jewellery, eyewear, timepieces and the brand’s iconic bags and shoes. If you’re looking for the latest take on Ferragamo’s Vara pumps, here’s where to go. —SD

Centre Stage

Prithvi Theatre is hosting the 20th edition of Thespo—Youth Theatre Festival from 17-22 December with a curated selection of 15 performances, picked from 200 entries, across 28 cities. These range from plays like Gal Kufr Di (in Punjabi), which explores the tragedy of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, to performances by fringe groups like Fourth Wall Productions and their play Rizwaan, about a young boy coping with the insurgency in Kashmir. There are also playwriting workshops—winner of The Hindu Playwright Award 2018 Annie Zaidi will hold one on dialogue writing. —RI

Page Turner

Fire and Blood

(Harper Voyager, ₹579)

George R.R. Martin is clearly intent on extending the mythology of A Song Of Ice And Fire even as his fans clamour for the last novel in the series, The Winds Of Winter. Nevertheless, Fire And Blood: A History Of The Targaryen Kings From Aegon The Conqueror To Aegon III is a good compendium for those obsessed with Westeros and its most intriguing family, the Targaryens—incestuous dragonlords and warriors with unbridled ambition. One wonders, though, if GRRM will soon run out of words to use in book titles; there’s only so many times you can use “Fire”, “Blood”, “Ice”, “Winter” and so on. —SB