Beautiful and bizarre things to buy: From Hula Pendant Lights to Fendi FF capsule collection

Anjali Mody’s new design store in Goa stocks a range of contemporary Indian designers such as The Lohasmith, Twisty and Studio Wood. This collection of hula-hoop- inspired terracotta lampshades comes from Mody’s studio Josmo. Available at Andso.in; Rs6,950 per piece.

Founded in 1959, the Astik Brass Band Pathak is among Mumbai’s most popular wedding bands. Designer Mitesh Lodha re-imagines the band’s uniforms as bomber jackets, asymmetrical shirts, and slim pants for his new street-wear collection, Kalakar. Available at Mitesh Lodha

(studio), Lower Parel, Mumbai; Rs5,650 onwards.

Alexa can expect competition from the new Google Home assistants. Each device offers far-field recognition and voice-match technology, and comes with subscription to the Gaana, Saavn and Google Play services. Available at Flipkart.com; Rs9,999 (Google Home) and Rs4,499 (Google Home Mini).

This colourful knife set from Suzanne Khan’s décor label comes perfectly dressed for the party. Best paired with decadent rainbow cakes. Available at Thelabellife.com; Rs1,890 for a set of four.

Logos are having a fashionable moment, and Fendi celebrates the trend with a collaborative collection with Net-a-Porter. The collection places an archival square version of the logo on garments as well as accessories, including the brand’s popular Rockoko boots and the Peekaboo and Runaway bags. Available at Netaporter.com; Rs1 lakh onwards.