The Mint Planner, 23 March 2018
Delhi
Music | Dastak-e-Dil
24 March
Gunjan Foundation, a non-profit, is organizing this musical evening with playback singer Javed Ali, known for songs like Jashn-e-Bahaaran from Jodhaa Akbar, Arziyan from Delhi-6.
6.30pm. Siri Fort Auditorium. Tickets, Rs600-10,000, available on Bookmyshow.com.
Art | A Place To Which We Belong
Till 17 April
Artist Shalina S. Vichitra’s recent series of artworks draws on aerial maps, urban sprawls, constructed spaces, topographic studies, and more. There are three acrylic and charcoal on wood installations, 15 paintings in acrylic and charcoal on canvas, and 12 works in mixed media on paper.
10am-6pm. Gallery Art Motif, Safdarjung Enclave. Price, starting from Rs45,000.
Theatre | The Guest List
25 March
Director Mohak Pajni’s English comedy revolves around four guests who are not aware of each other’s identities and are invited to a posh restaurant for dinner. Then a fifth guest arrives, creating more confusion.
5pm/7.30pm. Alliance Francaise, Lodhi Road. Tickets, Rs350 and Rs500, available on Bookmyshow.com.
By Sohini Sen
Mumbai
Theatre | The Glass Menagerie
23 March
Directed by stage and film artist Rajit Kapur, this 2-hour English drama is based on Tennessee Williams’ 1944 classic, centred on a dysfunctional family.
9pm. Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road. Tickets, Rs500, available on Bookmyshow.com.
Art | Sublime Machines
Ongoing
Artist Raghava K.K. incorporates the theme of scientific reality in his work. In this latest series, he melds science with emotion and human intent through 11 acrylic on canvas paintings.
11am-6pm (Sundays closed). Art Musings, Colaba Cross Lane (22163339).
Film | The Palettes Series
29 March
This collection of films by French director Alain Jaubert discusses artworks like The Turkish Bath by Jean-Auguste-Dominique Ingres, Olympia by Édouard Manet, and Dance at Le Moulin De La Galette by Pierre-Auguste Renoir.
6pm. Bhau Daji Lad Mumbai City Museum, Veer Mata Jijabai Bhonsle Udyan, Dr Ambedkar Road, Byculla East (23731234).
By Shweta Upadhyay
Bengaluru
Art | Grishma
Till 3 April
The exhibition has on display 38 watercolours, themed on spring, by four contemporary artists: Jayant B. Hubli, Madhusudhanan, Shankar Lohar and M.S. Sundar Murthy.
11am-8pm (Sundays closed). Sublime Galleria, UB City, Vittal Mallya Road. Price, Rs14,112-54,880.
Music | Spencer Maybe
24 March
Watch this rock, blues and country-swing band fronted by English singer and composer Spencer Maybe perform on the Bengaluru leg of their India tour.
9pm. The BFlat Bar, 100 Feet Road, Indiranagar. Tickets, Rs499, available on Insider.in.
Around town | Chef Jack Wang’s Noodle Theatre
Till 25 March
Visiting Chinese chef Jack Wang demonstrates the art of making hand-pulled noodles, known as lamian.
1.15pm-2pm (lunch) and 8-9.30pm (dinner). Shangri La Hotel, Palace Cross Road. Meal for one, Rs1,250 (lunch), Rs1,600 (dinner) and Rs1,999 (Sunday brunch), plus taxes.
By Shivani Kagti
Kolkata
Theatre | Bohuboli
25 March
A group of peasants revolts, with the help of two actors, when the government sells their land to companies. The play has been directed by Arna Mukhopadhyay.
6.30pm. Madhusudan Mancha, Dhakuria. Tickets, Rs60 and Rs100. For details, call 9674943774.
Theatre | The Sabhagar Theatre Festival 2018
23-25 March
The festival will feature two plays—17th July by Bratya Basu, a story on communal hatred; and Shikhandi, directed by Faezeh Jalali, about the mythological transgender character behind Bhishma’s death. There will also be a stand-up comedy show on Saturday.
6.30pm. GD Birla Sabhagar, Ballygunge. Tickets, Rs200-2,000, available on Bookmyshow.com.
By Indranil Bhoumik
Chennai
Art | 1x1 Of A Kind
Till 14 April
This exhibition is dedicated to the memory of sculptor S Nandagopal. Participating artists include A.Selvaraj and Anila Jacob.
11am-6pm. Forum Art Gallery, Adyar (42115596).
Music | Tritha Electric
29 March
Tritha Electric, a fusion-rock band, will play a blend of psychedelic rock, inspired by Krautrock of 1970s’ Germany and Indian classical and folk melodies.
7pm. Phoenix Market City, Velachery Main Road. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.
Theatre | Remember Remember
25 March
This is a set of six original urban fairy tales, open to persons above 10 years of age.
7pm. Museum Theatre, Pantheon Road, Egmore. Tickets, Rs200 and Rs500, available on Bookmyshow.com.
By Nandini Reddy
Hyderabad
Theatre | Prarambh—3 short plays
23 March
Hawalalat is the story of three youths who have no shelter; Marnoprant is a love triangle; and Banerjee Babu is about a lonely man who is only remembered when people need him.
8pm. Lamakaan, Off Road Number 1, Banjara Hills. Tickets, Rs150, available at the venue. For details, call 9700074079.
Art | Identity
23 March
French street artist Delphine Delas studied art history at the Louvre School and La Sorbonne in France. She uses monochromes to represent characters from myths and legends.
11am-7pm. Kalakriti Art Gallery, Banjara Hills. Price, starting from Rs 5,000.
By Sohini Sen
