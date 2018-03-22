The Mint Planner, 23 March 2018

Delhi

Music | Dastak-e-Dil

24 March

Gunjan Foundation, a non-profit, is organizing this musical evening with playback singer Javed Ali, known for songs like Jashn-e-Bahaaran from Jodhaa Akbar, Arziyan from Delhi-6.

6.30pm. Siri Fort Auditorium. Tickets, Rs600-10,000, available on Bookmyshow.com.

Art | A Place To Which We Belong

Till 17 April

Artist Shalina S. Vichitra’s recent series of artworks draws on aerial maps, urban sprawls, constructed spaces, topographic studies, and more. There are three acrylic and charcoal on wood installations, 15 paintings in acrylic and charcoal on canvas, and 12 works in mixed media on paper.

10am-6pm. Gallery Art Motif, Safdarjung Enclave. Price, starting from Rs45,000.

Theatre | The Guest List

25 March

Director Mohak Pajni’s English comedy revolves around four guests who are not aware of each other’s identities and are invited to a posh restaurant for dinner. Then a fifth guest arrives, creating more confusion.

5pm/7.30pm. Alliance Francaise, Lodhi Road. Tickets, Rs350 and Rs500, available on Bookmyshow.com.

By Sohini Sen

Mumbai

Theatre | The Glass Menagerie

23 March

Directed by stage and film artist Rajit Kapur, this 2-hour English drama is based on Tennessee Williams’ 1944 classic, centred on a dysfunctional family.

9pm. Prithvi Theatre, Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road. Tickets, Rs500, available on Bookmyshow.com.

Art | Sublime Machines

Ongoing

Artist Raghava K.K. incorporates the theme of scientific reality in his work. In this latest series, he melds science with emotion and human intent through 11 acrylic on canvas paintings.

11am-6pm (Sundays closed). Art Musings, Colaba Cross Lane (22163339).

Raghava K.K.’s Sublime Machine V.

Film | The Palettes Series

29 March

This collection of films by French director Alain Jaubert discusses artworks like The Turkish Bath by Jean-Auguste-Dominique Ingres, Olympia by Édouard Manet, and Dance at Le Moulin De La Galette by Pierre-Auguste Renoir.

6pm. Bhau Daji Lad Mumbai City Museum, Veer Mata Jijabai Bhonsle Udyan, Dr Ambedkar Road, Byculla East (23731234).

By Shweta Upadhyay

Bengaluru

Art | Grishma

Till 3 April

The exhibition has on display 38 watercolours, themed on spring, by four contemporary artists: Jayant B. Hubli, Madhusudhanan, Shankar Lohar and M.S. Sundar Murthy.

11am-8pm (Sundays closed). Sublime Galleria, UB City, Vittal Mallya Road. Price, Rs14,112-54,880.

Music | Spencer Maybe

24 March

Watch this rock, blues and country-swing band fronted by English singer and composer Spencer Maybe perform on the Bengaluru leg of their India tour.

9pm. The BFlat Bar, 100 Feet Road, Indiranagar. Tickets, Rs499, available on Insider.in.

Around town | Chef Jack Wang’s Noodle Theatre

Till 25 March

Chef Jack Wang’s Noodle Theatre.

Visiting Chinese chef Jack Wang demonstrates the art of making hand-pulled noodles, known as lamian.

1.15pm-2pm (lunch) and 8-9.30pm (dinner). Shangri La Hotel, Palace Cross Road. Meal for one, Rs1,250 (lunch), Rs1,600 (dinner) and Rs1,999 (Sunday brunch), plus taxes.

By Shivani Kagti

Kolkata

Theatre | Bohuboli

25 March

A group of peasants revolts, with the help of two actors, when the government sells their land to companies. The play has been directed by Arna Mukhopadhyay.

6.30pm. Madhusudan Mancha, Dhakuria. Tickets, Rs60 and Rs100. For details, call 9674943774.

Theatre | The Sabhagar Theatre Festival 2018

23-25 March

The festival will feature two plays—17th July by Bratya Basu, a story on communal hatred; and Shikhandi, directed by Faezeh Jalali, about the mythological transgender character behind Bhishma’s death. There will also be a stand-up comedy show on Saturday.

6.30pm. GD Birla Sabhagar, Ballygunge. Tickets, Rs200-2,000, available on Bookmyshow.com.

By Indranil Bhoumik

Chennai

Art | 1x1 Of A Kind

Till 14 April

This exhibition is dedicated to the memory of sculptor S Nandagopal. Participating artists include A.Selvaraj and Anila Jacob.

11am-6pm. Forum Art Gallery, Adyar (42115596).

Music | Tritha Electric

29 March

Fusion rock band, Tritha Electric.

Tritha Electric, a fusion-rock band, will play a blend of psychedelic rock, inspired by Krautrock of 1970s’ Germany and Indian classical and folk melodies.

7pm. Phoenix Market City, Velachery Main Road. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

Theatre | Remember Remember

25 March

This is a set of six original urban fairy tales, open to persons above 10 years of age.

7pm. Museum Theatre, Pantheon Road, Egmore. Tickets, Rs200 and Rs500, available on Bookmyshow.com.

By Nandini Reddy

Hyderabad

Theatre | Prarambh—3 short plays

23 March

Hawalalat is the story of three youths who have no shelter; Marnoprant is a love triangle; and Banerjee Babu is about a lonely man who is only remembered when people need him.

8pm. Lamakaan, Off Road Number 1, Banjara Hills. Tickets, Rs150, available at the venue. For details, call 9700074079.

Art | Identity

23 March

French street artist Delphine Delas studied art history at the Louvre School and La Sorbonne in France. She uses monochromes to represent characters from myths and legends.

11am-7pm. Kalakriti Art Gallery, Banjara Hills. Price, starting from Rs 5,000.

By Sohini Sen