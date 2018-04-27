Beautiful and bizarre things to buy: From Peacock Throne chair to District Vision Yukari sunglasses
Hot Seat: Peacock Throne chair by Baro
On screen, Rajini has a clear fondness for statement seating (remember the high-backed ivory armchair in Kabali?). Turn this majestic accent chair into a personal throne and cue a Rajini movie marathon. Available at Baro-india.com; Rs35,000 (cost of fabric and taxes not included).
Full Frame: District Vision Yukari sunglasses
You aren’t a Thalaiva fan unless you’ve tried his trick with sunglasses. Rajini has always sported sunnies over decades of acting, be they classic Wayfarers or sharp designer frames. These futuristic District Vision sunglasses are right up the actor’s alley. Available at Farfetch.com; $583, or around Rs38,900.
Scarf Up: Brooks Brothers Polka Dot Patchwork Scarf
Be it bright solids or busy prints, scarves are almost as important as sunglasses to Rajini’s iconic style. Channel your inner superstar in this polka-dotted scarf. Available at Brooksbrothers.com;Rs22,314.
Heavy metal: Louis Pleated Metallic Coated-Cotton Top by TRE
A blazing silver jacket is robot Chitti’s best remembered outfit from
the 2010 hit Enthiran (Robot). The look now falls in line with Spring/Summer
2018’s big love for metallics. Claim your own share of the spotlight in this shiny head-turner from TRE. Available at Netaporter.com; $2,334, or around Rs1.5 lakh.
Local Hero: Abraham & Thakore Mangalagiri ‘lungi’
From sharp suits to bright hues, every Rajinikanth movie is a masterclass in style. His new movie offers lessons in a new direction—flaunting the lungi. Kaala is all the inspiration you need to give this Abraham & Thakore number a shot. Available at Abraham & Thakore, Delhi and Bengaluru; Rs4,500.
Lucky Dog: LINK AKC Smart Collar
Rajini fans have offered a reported Rs2 crore for Mani, the mongrel who stars alongside the actor in Kaala. Makes you want to pay more attention to your own little canine? Start with this GPS-enabled collar that alerts you when your pet leaves its designated safety zone, and assess your dog’s health via an app. Available on Amazon.com; Rs10,122.
Compiled by Sohini Dey and Vatsala Chhibber.
