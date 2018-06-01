Beautiful and bizarre things to buy: From Calvin Klein double jewellery set to Flamenco Dress Set

High Shine: Calvin Klein double jewellery set

These sculpted jewels from the label’s Spring/Summer 2018 line get their name from the

two-toned metals used in their making— stainless steel and yellow or pink gold plating. Available at Calvin Klein, Mumbai; £55, or around Rs4,940 onwards (£348 for

the set).

Soft Focus: Flamenco Dress Set by Kaveri

Embrace summer with breezy, transeasonal fabrics. Take a cue from this earthy number by Chennai-based label Kaveri, crafted from pure linen and elevated with floral embroidery and ruffled sleeves. Available on Bykaveri.com; Rs10,500.

Shoot Mode: Adjustable smartphone tripod mount and stand by Glif

This tripod mount can hold your phone securely in portrait or landscape mode, and comes with a quick-release lever. It can hold devices as small as an iPhone SE or the bigger iPhone 7 Plus, and allows you to add accessories like a microphone or light. Available on Amazon.in and Studioneat.com; Rs4,022.

Sound Idea: Trumpet Lamp by Studio Metallurgy

For her Vintage Instrument Lamp Project, Studio Metallurgy founder Advaeita Mathur repurposes old brass wind instruments—alto horns, bugles, flat tambourines—into statement lamps. Each piece retains little dents and marks of repair so no two pieces are entirely identical. Available on Studiometallurgy.com; Rs25,999.

Write Stuff: Montblanc Meisterstück Le Petit Prince Classique Fountain Pen-M

A writing treat for fans of Antoine de Saint-Exupéry’s The Little Prince. The timeless novella inspires this dark blue pen. The beloved Petit Prince and the fox appear on the handcrafted nib. Available at Williampenn.net; Rs48,500.

Touch Wood: Steam locomotive with tender

UGEARS has become popular for its self-propelled wooden mechanical models—from a Grand Prix car to a combine harvester—that

require no glue to assemble.The intricate mechanism of this locomotive consists of 443 individual components. With an easy step-by-step assembly guide, it’s the perfect gift for train-kit fans. Available on Ugearsmodels.us; Rs5,365.

—Compiled by Sohini Dey, Vatsala Chhibber and Nitin Sreedhar.