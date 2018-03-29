The Mint Planner, 30 March 2018

‘Mandalas’ will be showcased at the Cultural Festival of Tibet in Delhi. Photo: Getty Images

Bengaluru

Theatre | A Little Calm Before The Storm

30-31 March

A comic play about three actors who delve so deeply into the minds of the characters they play (Adolf Hitler and Joseph Goebbels) that they forget who they really are; this leads to an argument of absurd proportions. English. 1 hour, 10 minutes.

Timings vary. Jagriti Theatre, Varthur Road, Whitefield. Tickets, Rs300, available on Bookmyshow.com.

Chennai

Music |RaGa Live

5 April

The concert by the Carnatic vocalist duo Ranjani and Gayathri is being held in celebration of 63 Saivaite saints who spearheaded the Bhakti movement in Tamil Nadu. The sisters are known for their rendition of timeless Carnatic classics.

6.30pm. Kapaleeshwarar Temple, Vinayaka Nagar Colony, Mylapore. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

Delhi

Around Town | Cultural Festival of Tibet

3 April

The Central Tibetan Administration will showcase Tibetan culture, art, literature, medicine, mandalas, wood craft, metal craft, calligraphy, and apron weaving.

Noon. India International Centre, Max Mueller Marg.

Mumbai

Around Town | Shabd Leela

31 March

Conceived, scripted and presented by Ila Arun, Shabd Leela is an amalgamation of extracts from the works of the award-winning novelist, poet and playwright Dharamvir Bharti. It is a dramatized reading and enactment from a personal collection of letters to his wife, his poetry, and drama. It will be performed by Ila Arun, K.K. Raina, Rajeshwari Sachdev and Varun Badola.

7pm. G5A, Foundation for Contemporary Culture, Mahalaxmi. Tickets, Rs350, available on Bookmyshow.com.

Kolkata

Art | Gulal

Till 31 March

This exhibition of paintings and sculptures celebrates the colours of spring and features contemporary artists Thota Vaikuntam, Sunil Das, Prokash Karmakar, Somenath Maity, and others.

11am-6.30pm. Gallery Kolkata, 41 Shakespeare Sarani.

—Shivani Kagti, Nandini Reddy, Sohini Sen, Shweta Upadhyay and Indranil Bhoumik