The Mint Planner, 30 March 2018
Bengaluru
Theatre | A Little Calm Before The Storm
30-31 March
A comic play about three actors who delve so deeply into the minds of the characters they play (Adolf Hitler and Joseph Goebbels) that they forget who they really are; this leads to an argument of absurd proportions. English. 1 hour, 10 minutes.
Timings vary. Jagriti Theatre, Varthur Road, Whitefield. Tickets, Rs300, available on Bookmyshow.com.
Chennai
Music |RaGa Live
5 April
The concert by the Carnatic vocalist duo Ranjani and Gayathri is being held in celebration of 63 Saivaite saints who spearheaded the Bhakti movement in Tamil Nadu. The sisters are known for their rendition of timeless Carnatic classics.
6.30pm. Kapaleeshwarar Temple, Vinayaka Nagar Colony, Mylapore. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.
Delhi
Around Town | Cultural Festival of Tibet
3 April
The Central Tibetan Administration will showcase Tibetan culture, art, literature, medicine, mandalas, wood craft, metal craft, calligraphy, and apron weaving.
Noon. India International Centre, Max Mueller Marg.
Mumbai
Around Town | Shabd Leela
31 March
Conceived, scripted and presented by Ila Arun, Shabd Leela is an amalgamation of extracts from the works of the award-winning novelist, poet and playwright Dharamvir Bharti. It is a dramatized reading and enactment from a personal collection of letters to his wife, his poetry, and drama. It will be performed by Ila Arun, K.K. Raina, Rajeshwari Sachdev and Varun Badola.
7pm. G5A, Foundation for Contemporary Culture, Mahalaxmi. Tickets, Rs350, available on Bookmyshow.com.
Kolkata
Art | Gulal
Till 31 March
This exhibition of paintings and sculptures celebrates the colours of spring and features contemporary artists Thota Vaikuntam, Sunil Das, Prokash Karmakar, Somenath Maity, and others.
11am-6.30pm. Gallery Kolkata, 41 Shakespeare Sarani.
—Shivani Kagti, Nandini Reddy, Sohini Sen, Shweta Upadhyay and Indranil Bhoumik
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Is India turning the corner on usage of fertilizers?
Govt has given significant fiscal push to the country’s economy in FY18
Fortis Healthcare’s investors sulk at Manipal deal but may smile if IHH Healthcare betters it
Forget job growth, employment in India fell between 2014 and 2016
GSK Consumer Healthcare’s Horlicks sale could prove to be a sticky attraction for some