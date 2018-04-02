Reebok Fast Flexweave review: Light and comfortable

Reebok Fast Flexweave is priced at Rs9,999.

The upper of a running shoe has to be an all-rounder—it should offer breathability, be supple yet stiff enough to provide support, and also look good. Tough job then, to do the fine balancing act.

Reebok’s Fast Flexweave upper has strands of fibre weaved in a figure-8 formation. Slip your foot in, and it feels a little stiff (perhaps more robust in the long run) compared to a lot of the sock-like uppers common in running shoes. There is good ventilation too.

However, initially, the inner side of the upper feels somewhat rough (though it evens out after a few hours), even with socks. The Fast Flexweave feels light to wear, and the underfoot cushioning is quite good—it is slightly on the stiffer side under the toe, which helps with feedback as you run. The outsole has differing tread patterns and grooves, which work well during a change of direction.

This shoe balances comfort and support without compromising on the feedback from the running surface.

If we had to pick a drawback, it would be that Reebok’s Flexweave perhaps misses out on a flexible lacing mechanism similar to Puma’s evoKNIT.