Always irritable? Time to ‘reboot’

Exercise regularly in the morning. Photo: iStock

If your brain feels foggy, and you are irritable and need to drink three cups of coffee to get through your afternoon slump, you could be suffering from adrenal fatigue, a stress syndrome characterized by bodyaches, irritability, anxiety and exhaustion.

5 ways to restore the balance

u Eat clean and do not miss meals. Too many of us follow a similar, unhealthy pattern: Skip breakfast, have a sandwich for lunch, and a big meal in the evening. This leads to blood sugar spikes and stress on the digestive system that can leave you exhausted.

Eat whole, organic foods. Photo: iStok

u Eat whole, organic foods and cut down on processed foods that our bodies cannot identify, assimilate and absorb all the nutrients from.

u Make it a priority to address your sleep problems. Poor sleep takes a toll on the body, and your cortisol levels may take weeks to readjust to a more normal cycle.

u Exercise regularly in the morning—go for a walk, a light jog, or cycle. Do something in the fresh air to get natural light that affects your pineal gland, which produces melatonin, helping to modulate sleep patterns reset the brain and nervous systems, and better handle stress.

u Pre-bedtime routines such as mind-body exercises (meditation, deep breathing) can make a big difference to sleep quality. Schedule some “recovery time” into your daily routine, and switch off your “fight or flight” mode every now and then.

—Ritesh Agrawal, endocrine surgeon, Wockhardt Hospitals, and Jaya Sukul, clinical psychologist, QRG Health City Hospitals, Faridabad