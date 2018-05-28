Six must-have trekking gadgets

Photo: Getty Images

VORTEX VIPER HD BINOCULARS

Starting from $439.99 (around Rs29,600). Vortexoptics.com (shipping extra)

It delivers bright, crisp details with great colour fidelity, especially at dawn and dusk. This binocular is both water- and fog-proof; at about 600g, it’s lightweight, rugged and compact.

LEATHERMAN WAVE+

$99.95. Leatherman.com (shipping extra)

Wave+ is an essential multi-tool to carry on a hike. It has 17 tools—two pliers, two wire cutters, a wire stripper, two types of knives, a saw, a pair of scissors, a ruler, a can and a bottle opener, two files, two drivers, and a screwdriver.

It weighs a mere 241g, and can be slipped into a pocket.

WILDCRAFT HYPACOOL

Starting from Rs999 Wildcraft.in (shipping extra)

Hiking is a sweat-heavy activity, especially in Indian weather. Adventure brand Wildcraft has created a clothing collection out of a new fabric called HypaCool, designed to keep your body cool in even the most humid environments. The fabric boasts of ergo vents on the back and eyelets for breathability, and UV protection to reduce the effect of sunburn and skin damage. It also offers wicking finish and netted nylon panels in sweat-heavy zones to reduce perspiration.

ONNIGHT 700 TREKKING HEADLAMP

Rs1,499. Decathlon.in (shipping extra)

A headlamp that makes it easier to trek at night, this one works on AAA batteries and weighs a mere 85g. The lamp has six modes, including a flashing red light mode to call out for help, and a boost mode that offers a whopping 250m visibility, to search for a way out of a difficult route or pathway.

OKO ORIGINAL

$23.95. Okoh2o.com (shipping extra)

Ditch the plastic bottles and go eco-friendly with Oko Original, a refillable water filter that uses filtration technology originally designed by the US space agency Nasa. The first-level filter (carbon) reduces chlorine and odour and improves taste. The second level draws and traps harmful agents, removing 99.99% of E. coli, Cryptosporidium and Giardia lamblia—the most common bacteria found in water sources. The bottle weighs 130g, carries 650ml and works for up to 580 refills.

BIOLITE CAMPSTOVE 2

$129.95. Bioliteenergy.com (shipping extra)

At 935g, the BioLite stove does a lot more than provide fire and boil water. It also converts heat from the fire into thermoelectricity that you can use to charge your phone, lights and gadgets. The dashboard comes with an LED reading so that you know the intensity of the flame, power output and fan speed. There is also an integrated battery, which is chargeable.