A running shoe that offers comfort and responsiveness

Every new running shoe is positioned as a better proposition than its predecessor. This could be owing to simple tweaks to the design or a larger overhaul, such as a new set of materials. Skechers has done a bit of both with the GoRun 6.



The GoRun 6 is better- looking than some recent Skechers shoes. For starters, the upper gets a modern knit finish, similar to the Nike Flyknit shoes. The knit upper’s dual advantage is the snug sock-like fit and great ventilation. The shoe is light to wear, tipping the scales at 235g.

Skechers has also introduced the new FlightGEN midsole foam. This is critical since every footwear brand that matters, like Nike (React), Reebok (FloatRide), Puma (Ignite 2.0), New Balance (Fresh Foam) and DC (UniLite), is locked in competition over midsole technology that offers the ideal balance between responsiveness and cushioning for running, walking, and just daily wear. Skechers is on strong ground with the FlightGEN foam, which is more robust than its predecessor, with good cushioning and consistent responsiveness. In many ways, this feels on a par with New Balance’s Fresh Foam technology, used in the Maris and Lazr line-up of running shoes, and DC’s UniLite, used in the Meridian.

The GoRun 6 shoe construction ensures adequate support around the ankle. The lacing loops are integrated into the knit, which will limit, in some ways, how much you can tighten them.

The GoRun 6’s closest competitors are the Nike Flex 2018 RN (₹7,495), New Balance Lazr (₹6,999) and Reebok Fast Flexweave (₹9,999).