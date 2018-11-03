About our Diwali Special

Even the least of the traditionalists among us feel the need to do some tokenistic spring cleaning, decluttering, charity and gifting around Diwali. For our Diwali Special issue this year we stayed with these ideas—And why ever not? The idea of light over darkness is indisputable in theory—but we turned more of a keen eye on the process of battling the dark; of real steps to improve our mind and body and personal space.

In her essay on her journey with non-violent communication, Lounge columnist Natasha Badhwar tells us how she navigated darkness to see the light. Actor Tanushree Dutta, who spurred on the #MeToo movement, tells us why she needed a break from the battlefield to emerge with a new spirit.

We roped in leading architects, interior designers and green consultants to tell us how to see our personal spaces in a new light. Architect and designer Ashiesh Shah points to the untranslatable Japanese concept of wabi-sabi; Ravi Vazirani reiterates the importance of organic, natural textures for the bedroom; the Bengaluru design house Total Environment blurs the lines between “outside” and “inside”.

In terms of easier shifts, we suggest you give a gift that keeps on giving: instead of a standard mithai or dry fruit box, send family and friends (add yourself to the list) a food subscription box. And since we really shouldn’t be bursting firecrackers anymore, we thought up the next best thing to celebrate—dress like a patakha! Happy Diwali.

She tweets at @aninditaghose