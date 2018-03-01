All the times we spotted Nirav Modi on the Red Carpet at the Oscars

Supermodel Karlie Kloss (left) dazzled at the 2017 Oscars in an intricate Mughal choker by Nirav Modi paired with statement studs that made it to every best-dressed jewellery list. Kate Winslet wore an assortment of Nirav Modi designs on the night of the 88th Academy Awards. Photo: Reuters

An Indian designer on international red carpets is still a somewhat elusive sight, particularly when it’s a space as hallowed as the Oscars red carpet. Little wonder then that, in recent years, spotting a Nirav Modi design sparkling on a Hollywood A-lister at the Academy Awards was almost as delightful as watching Priyanka Chopra take the red carpet.

Modi’s big red carpet moment came in February 2016 when Kate Winslet, a Best Supporting Actress nominee for her role in Steve Jobs, wore an assortment of Nirav Modi designs on the night of the 88th Academy Awards. The actor’s choice of jewels were earrings and a bracelet from the designer’s Luminance collection along with a statement ring, all of which amounted to more than 100 carats of diamonds that caught every red carpet style-spotter’s eye.

This was only months after the jeweller and designer unveiled his first American store in 2015, a flagship boutique on New York’s Madison Avenue, in the presence of Lisa Haydon, Nimrat Kaur, Coco Rocha and Naomi Watts. By the time Winslet stepped onto the red carpet, Modi was well on his way to gaining an international foothold, gearing up to launch a new boutique in London’s Old Bond street in the latter half of 2016. The “Diamond King of India”, as publications had begun to call him, roped in actor-model Rosie-Huntington Whiteley and model Andreea Diaconu for his campaign (shot by Peter Lindberg).

At the 2017 Academy Awards, Modi surpassed his last Oscars red carpet performance with many more sightings. Supermodel Karlie Kloss dazzled in an intricate Mughal choker by the designer paired with statement studs that made it to every best-dressed jewellery list. Taraji P. Henson, nominated that year in the Best Actress category for her role in Hidden Figures, wore a necklace carpeted with 103-carat worth of diamonds and an emerald ring by the brand.

In tandem with the Awards night, a bevy of stars also wore Nirav Modi to the highly coveted Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Brand ambassador Whiteley wore a pair of earrings by the designer. Models Kate Upton and Stella Maxwell and actor Olivia Munn were among others spotted at the party wearing chandelier earrings crafted by the designer.

In a little over half a decade, Modi’s eponymous jewellery brand looked poised for the kind of red carpet and celebrity attention received by top-notch luxury brands. With Priyanka Chopra, an Indian star with a growing global fan base, joining his ranks of ambassadors and new stores planned across the US and Asia, 2018 promised to be a bigger year for Modi.

Actor Dakota Johnson started the designer’s sightings for the year, wearing his jewellery at the 2018 Golden Globe Awards. But as details of the $2 billion fraud at Punjab National Bank unravels, in which he is the prime accused, it’s unlikely that there will be any of Nirav Modi’s sparkling jewels on display when the stars take the red carpet on 4 March at the Academy Awards.