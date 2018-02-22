The Mint Planner, 23 February 2018

Delhi

Music | Ishara Puppet Festival 2018

Till 27 February

This international festival will showcase a host of breathtaking performances, including Where Has My Nani Gone? (India), Hanging By A Thread (Italy), and Meeting (Tunisia).

7.30pm. India Habitat Centre. Tickets, Rs450, available on www.kyazoonga.com

Art | In The Round

Till 15 March

Five renowned sculptors—Jagannath Panda, Arun Kumar, Karl Antao, Ravinder Reddy and Arunkumar H.G.—are displaying eight sculptures in this exhibition curated by Anupa Mehta.

A Karl Antao work.

11am-7pm. Gallery Art Positive, Lado Sarai. Price, Rs5-18 lakh.

Around town | Celestial Carillon

24 February

The French Institute is organizing an aerial dance performance by the Transe Express company. The show is inspired by childhood memories of the carillon, or a music-box with a set of bells.

6.30pm. Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts, 11, Mansingh Road, near Andhra Bhavan. Seating on first come, first-served basis.

Photography | Aravalli Utsav

Till 28 February

This festival aims to highlight the significance of the Aravalli range. The photo-exhibition, which features more than 130 images by photographers such as Ankur Dutta, Manu Yadav, and Mohit Agrawal, pays tribute to a range that has withstood the onslaught of time.

10am-10pm. DLF Cyber Hub, Cyber city, Gurugram.

By Sohini Sen

Mumbai

Theatre | Flowers

23 February

Girish Karnad’s new play is a dramatic monologue about a priest whose love for a courtesan sees him transgressing the boundaries of his dharma and bhakti.

9pm. Prithvi Theatre, 20 Janki Kutir, Juhu Church Road. Tickets for Rs710 available on In.bookmyshow.com.

Art | No Corners

26 February-31 March

The exhibition will comprise works by artists such as Ali Akbar Mehta and Madhvi Parekh, in any form other than squares, rectangles and triangles.

‘Vriksha’ by S.H. Raza.

11am-7pm. Tao Art Gallery, Dr Annie Besant Road, Worli.

Kshitij

Till 28 February

On the 96th birth anniversary of Padma Vibhushan awardee S.H. Raza, Art Musings is showcasing his paintings as part of the ongoing Raza Utsav, in association with the Raza Foundation,

11am-6pm (Sunday closed). Art Musings, 1, Admiralty Building, Colaba Cross Lane (22163339).

Dance | L’Elisir d’Amore (Opera Screening)

27 February

This Italian opera by Gaetano Donizetti, about a miraculous potion that can make people fall in love, is set in 1836. Italian, with English subtitles.

6pm. Godrej Dance Theatre, National Centre for the Performing Arts, Nariman Point, Colaba. Tickets, Rs600, available on In.bookmyshow.com and at the venue.

By Shweta Upadhyay

Bengaluru

Around town | TEDxBangalore

25 February

Centred on the theme “Unbreakable”, the line-up of 17 speakers comes with inspiring stories—from journalist Faye D’Souza and elephant biologist Nishant Srinivasaiah to oral historian Aanchal Malhotra, who archives items belonging to Partition refugees.

10am-6pm. Infosys Convention Centre, Electronic City. Tickets, Rs1,250-5,000, available on www.eventshigh.com.

Music | Ice Fish

23 February

The Ice Fish band.

This progressive rock band with soaring vocals and a revised take on traditional grooves features acclaimed Australian drummer Virgil Donati.

8pm. Opus Club, RT Nagar, 1st Sector, HSR Layout. Tickets, Rs500 and Rs1,000, available on In.bookmyshow.com.

Art | Only The Mind Cannot Be Sent Into Exile

Till 10 March

Veer Munshi’s seven mixed-media installations, which reference Kashmir in both philosophical and figurative contexts, express his sadness at displacement.

10.30am-6pm. Gallery Sumukha, Vinayaka Nagar, Wilson Garden. Price, Rs3-40 lakh.

Theatre | Quicksand

23-25 February

Inspired by real events, Neel Chaudhuri’s play unfolds after an incident at an airport between two strangers. The play expresses the shifting perspectives and formats of communication. English. 1 hour, 30 minutes.

Timings vary. Jagriti Theatre, Varthur Road, Whitefield. Tickets, Rs400, available on In.bookmyshow.com.

By Shivani Kagti

Kolkata

Music | Peaceniks: Music Festival

24 February

The US consulate general in Kolkata will host this concert, a cultural collaboration between youth from Bangladesh, Nepal and India.

5-8pm. Mohar Kunj. Entry free. For details, call 9932506680.

Art | A Glorious Journey Through Neo-primitivism

Till 28 February

Kolkata-based artist Rabin Mondal’s work reflects forms of primitivism, folk and aboriginal art. The exhibition features works from 2008-16, mostly in small format, and depict human faces.

11am-7pm (Sunday closed). Aakriti Art Gallery, Orbit Enclave, First floor, 12/3A Hungerford Street (22893027/ 22895041).

By Indranil Bhoumik

Chennai

Art | Dawn

Till 28 February

Apparao Galleries is exhibiting the work of artists such as Ganga Singh and Bhavana Sonawane. There are 30 mixed-media works on display.

One of the works on show at ‘Dawn’.

11am-7pm. Apparao Galleries, Wallace Garden, Nungambakkam. For details, call 9841022477.

Around town | Festival Of Goa

24 February–4 March

The festival will celebrate Goa’s culture with its jagaar, mussal and dhangar folk dances and crafts such as coconut-shell items, terracotta, pottery and lacquerware.

11am–5pm (Tuesday closed). DakshinaChitra, Muthukadu, East Coast Road (24462435). Tickets, Rs50 (Indians) and Rs100 (foreigners).

February Festival

Till 2 March

The Kalakshetra Foundation is presenting a festival of traditional dance and music, with productions from Kalakshetra and renowned Carnatic artists.

6pm. Kalakshetra Foundation, Thiruvanmiyur. Tickets, Rs100, Rs200, Rs300 and Rs500, available at Kalakshetra.

Theatre | Aruna And The Raging Sun

24 February

The acclaimed performance companies Graeae (UK) and La Fura dels Baus (Spain) will present Aruna And The Raging Sun. The production involves 100 performers, including those with disabilities.

6.30pm. Lady Willingdon College Campus, Marina Beach Road. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

By Nandini Reddy

Hyderabad

Art | Dialectics Of Tradition

25 February-20 March

Guntur-based artist Giridhar Gowd’s artwork marks a return to tradition.

11am-7pm. Kalakriti Art Gallery, Road No.10, Banjara Hills.

Film | Maa Ooru and Akruthi

25 February

Maa Ooru (My Village) is a documentary by B.Narasing Rao about his village. Akruthi, looks at rock formations, highlighting Rao’s nature love.

7.30pm. Lamakaan, Banjara Hills. Seating on first-come, first-served basis.

By Sohini Sen