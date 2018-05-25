Beautiful and bizarre things to buy: From Du Rhône Chocolatier premium box to Jimmy Choo Soraya 65
A weekly compendium of beautiful and bizarre objects of desire
More From Leisure »
Sugar Rush: Du Rhône Chocolatier premium box
Geneva-based Du Rhône Chocolatier opened its first store in Mumbai earlier this month—and is expected to open another in Delhi soon—with a decadent range of handcrafted pralines, truffles, mendiants and other chocolate specialities. Don’t miss their flavourful ‘Citrus’ pieces with lime-flavoured ganache. Available at the Du Rhône Chocolatier store in Mumbai; Rs1,199 for a box
of four.
Stitch Fix: Usha Silai x Soham Dave
An empowerment project as much as a fashion label, Usha Silai brings together designers and artisans from across India. This ensemble from their debut collection, designed by Soham Dave and developed in collaboration with women artisans from Dholka, Gujarat, is inspired by the iconic black Usha sewing machines. Available at OGAAN, Malcha Marg, Delhi. Skirt, Rs12,500; shrug, Rs4,800.
Fan Art: The Art Of Solo: A Star Wars Story, by Phil Szostak
Committed fans of the Star Wars franchise can geek out on this immersive look at Solo: A Star Wars Story’s visual design. The book includes production paintings, concept art and sketches, storyboards and matte paintings used for the film. Available on Amazon.com; $36 (around Rs2,460).
High Drama: Jimmy Choo Soraya 65
With an eye on urban, cosmopolitan women, Jimmy Choo’s pre-fall 2018 collection is packed with show-stopping designs. This Soraya 65 pair in a colourful navy, rosewater, and lime mix adds an edgy industrial vibe to the classic pump design with a nappa leather grid pattern. Available in Jimmy
Choo stores; Rs60,140.
Hot Seat: Vanishing point chair by Rubberband Products
These geometric, monolithic lounge seats are the latest offering from the off-kilter décor and lifestyle label. The monochrome collection is made from moulded fibre and adds a sculptural sharpness to a room. Available at Rubberbandproducts.com; Rs13,925.
Compiled by Vatsala Chhibber and Sohini Dey.
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- PSU bank recapitalisation plan stumbles as losses mount
- MBOSE result 2018: Class 10, Class 12 arts marks declared, check details here
- Style meets symphony at Lounge Weekender 2.0
- As Singapore and India fight over futures, investor worries grow
- Apple blocks Steam’s plan to extend its video games to iPhones
Mark to Market »
- Motherson Sumi continues to face margin pressure in foreign markets
- What the Warren Buffett indicator tells us about market valuations today
- Jet Airways lands with a thud in Q4 as fuel costs increase
- IBC amendments: Some dilutions, and a lot more speed
- Patanjali’s gambit is paying off in toothpaste wars