Beautiful and bizarre things to buy: From Du Rhône Chocolatier premium box to Jimmy Choo Soraya 65

Sugar Rush: Du Rhône Chocolatier premium box

Geneva-based Du Rhône Chocolatier opened its first store in Mumbai earlier this month—and is expected to open another in Delhi soon—with a decadent range of handcrafted pralines, truffles, mendiants and other chocolate specialities. Don’t miss their flavourful ‘Citrus’ pieces with lime-flavoured ganache. Available at the Du Rhône Chocolatier store in Mumbai; Rs1,199 for a box

of four.

Usha Silai x Soham Dave.

Stitch Fix: Usha Silai x Soham Dave

An empowerment project as much as a fashion label, Usha Silai brings together designers and artisans from across India. This ensemble from their debut collection, designed by Soham Dave and developed in collaboration with women artisans from Dholka, Gujarat, is inspired by the iconic black Usha sewing machines. Available at OGAAN, Malcha Marg, Delhi. Skirt, Rs12,500; shrug, Rs4,800.

The Art Of Solo: A Star Wars Story, by Phil Szostak.

Fan Art: The Art Of Solo: A Star Wars Story, by Phil Szostak

Committed fans of the Star Wars franchise can geek out on this immersive look at Solo: A Star Wars Story’s visual design. The book includes production paintings, concept art and sketches, storyboards and matte paintings used for the film. Available on Amazon.com; $36 (around Rs2,460).

Jimmy Choo Soraya 65.

High Drama: Jimmy Choo Soraya 65

With an eye on urban, cosmopolitan women, Jimmy Choo’s pre-fall 2018 collection is packed with show-stopping designs. This Soraya 65 pair in a colourful navy, rosewater, and lime mix adds an edgy industrial vibe to the classic pump design with a nappa leather grid pattern. Available in Jimmy

Choo stores; Rs60,140.

Vanishing point chair by Rubberband Products.

Hot Seat: Vanishing point chair by Rubberband Products

These geometric, monolithic lounge seats are the latest offering from the off-kilter décor and lifestyle label. The monochrome collection is made from moulded fibre and adds a sculptural sharpness to a room. Available at Rubberbandproducts.com; Rs13,925.

Compiled by Vatsala Chhibber and Sohini Dey.