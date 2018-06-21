Little Food Daily founder Bhakti Mehta says one needs to keep up with food trends. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

Little Food Daily is a Mumbai-based food delivery service that started in April 2016 as an extension of its parent company, The Little Food Co.—a gourmet catering service running since 2010. Little Food Daily promises healthy, seasonal meals served in an exotic, tasty avatar. It offers all-day breakfast, wholesome meals, guilt-free snacks, refreshing beverages, and the occasional indulgent dessert—all designed to deliver flavours inspired by European, American and Asian cuisines.

Little Food Daily’s USPs: Every meal is portion-controlled and planned to deliver a balance of proteins and carbohydrates. Meals are designed to fit in a bowl, which makes it convenient to eat at the desk or have a working lunch meet. The cutlery is eco-friendly and the bowls are microwave-compatible.

Little Food Daily’s meals won’t make you feel sluggish during office hours. The food is cooked in olive oil and no refined sugar is used.

It offers keto-friendly meals, vegan- and gluten-free meal options, and customized four-meals-a-day-plans for clients with dietary requirements.

People behind it: The delivery service was started by three people. Bhakti Mehta, an ex-media professional, is a self-taught chef. In 2011, she started a community-style pop-up and eventually moved to catering. Rohan Mehta is a digital advertising specialist and developed the business plan for the tiffin service, and Joy Manavath is a food photographer who manages the logistics and operations.

How this works: You can order via www.littlefooddaily.com. It offers five-, 12- and 20-day meal subscription plans. It also has a pre-order format on à la carte orders—you can order a weekly menu in advance and indicate the time of delivery. This is a helpful feature that is widely used by their regular customers, who order more than four times a week.

Delivery map: Subscription meal plans are delivered from Monday to Friday, 10.30am-12.30pm, between Malad and Colaba. General deliveries are available in areas including Andheri West, Juhu, Vile Parle, Santa Cruz, Khar and Bandra West, everyday from 11am-10pm.

Offer alert: It has a membership-cum-loyalty programme where regular customers can pay ₹499/month to receive a 15% discount on any meal on à la carte orders.

Subscriber says: Actor Vivek Oberoi says: “I found Little Food Daily while searching for a kitchen to service my dietary requirements at shoots. They customized the menu as per my dietary requirements.”

Takeaway: “You have to be on your toes to keep up with health and diet trends,” says Mehta.

Price points: Dishes range from ₹250-350. Meal plans begin at ₹1,500 for five days, going up to ₹6,200 for 20 days. There is no delivery charge. Customers can cancel meals up to 24 hours in advance and also pause their meal plans, and resume them at a later date.

Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

Order this

Lentil and Grilled Pumpkin Salad: This gluten-free dish has grapes, feta cheese and avocado.

Beetroot Falafel Bowl: A low-calorie, nutrient-loaded option with baked beetroot, feta, falafel, hummus and couscous.

Lemongrass and Ginger Fish: This is popular with people who are on a carbohydrate- and gluten-free diet.

Order at Office looks at healthy meal delivery services.