Get fresh home cooked food at work from a kitchen near you

FreshMenu, founded in 2014, is on a constant quest to whip-up interesting food options in kitchens (spread across a city) that deliver freshly cooked food. “FreshMenu was aimed at delivering good food for ‘whenever I am hungry, wherever I am’,” says its founder Rashmi Daga.

Fresh Menu’s USPs: FreshMenu offers a daily-changing menu with recipes from around the world. It has its own delivery team and offers keto-friendly, LCHP (low carb-high protein) and salad meals, making it popular with dieters. The food is delivered in desk-friendly packaging for the convenience of office-goers.

People behind it: Daga, an alumna of the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad says: “I always wanted to build a business, and, after working at a couple of start-ups like TutorVista and BlueStone and Ola Cabs, I started Freshmenu. Exciting meal options delivered to busy consumers sounded like a big opportunity with huge potential for growth.”

How this works: You can access the menu through its website, app, or food aggregators like Swiggy and Zomato. Once an order is placed, the food is freshly prepared and delivered within 45 minutes.

Delivery Map: It is operational in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi-NCR. In Bengaluru, FreshMenu has 22 kitchens in areas like Richmond Town, Frazer Town, Jakkur, Whitefield, etc. In Mumbai, it has nine kitchens in places including Fort, Bandra, Andheri and Goregaon. Its Delhi kitchens service parts of south Delhi and Gurugram. FreshMenu delivers everyday from 9am-11pm, covering breakfast, all-day meals, snacks, appetizers, desserts and dinner. Users can cancel an order at any time— even when it is at their doorstep—without being charged a cancellation fee.

Offer alert: Its loyalty programme, FreshClub, offers exclusive menu items, first access to new dishes, free delivery and assured discounts. There are discount offers almost every day for regular customers too.

Subscriber says: “FreshMenu is one of my favourite places to order from because the food is delicious and the menu keeps changing every single day. What I really love is the hot Belgian chocolate—it comes to you piping hot!” says Sauvik Acharjee, a Bengaluru-based account executive.

Takeaway: “I wanted users to have the world of food available at the tap of a button, and the trust that it is being cooked fresh in a kitchen near them. Over the years we have seen evolving taste and cuisine preferences across all our markets. Today, customers are very keen to try food from different parts of world,” says Daga.

Price points: Meals start at ₹99, and most of its food is priced under ₹300. The desserts are priced at ₹49 onwards. There are no subscription plans currently. The delivery charge is ₹30 for orders under ₹200.

Order this

Chicken Steak in Mushroom Sauce: A best-selling dish, this combination delivers a good dose of protein.

Mexican Burrito Bowl: A deconstructed take on the burrito, it has tomato-paprika rice, spicy refried beans and crunchy roasted-corn salsa.

Signature Roasted Chicken Caesar Salad: A spin on the classic, this is served with sliced, rosemary-infused roasted chicken breast.

