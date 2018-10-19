Indian fashion’s rainbow parade

A line-up of models at the LMIFW grand finale. Photo courtesy: FDCI

It was an explosion of colours as models of all shapes, sizes and genders took the runway for the grand finale of the Lotus Makeup India Fashion Week. Always a flamboyant affair, the final show this year found inspiration in the vibrant Rainbow emblem of the LGBTQ+ community. Celebrating the decriminalization of homosexuality and dilution of Section 377, 40 designers from across the country created one outfit each, reinterpreting the six-colour rainbow, originally created by artist Gilbert Baker in 1978.

Transgender model Anjali Lama started the show wearing a Gaurav Gupta outfit fitted with rainbow lights. “This is a coming of age moment for India, and a very emotional one for me. For years so many of us have fought for a positive outcome and it is now here for us to embrace and revel in,” he told the press. Abraham & Thakore and Rimzim Dadu showcased men wearing concept saris. Amit Aggarwal recreated his signature polymer stripes in the hues of the rainbow emblem and Wendell Rodricks’ creative director Schulen Fernandes spun the colours in beachwear. But the credit for the most memorable look goes to Rajesh Pratap Singh. His white gown began to bleed rainbow colours as the model walked down the runway, a colourful, experimental and artistic ode to fashion and inclusivity.