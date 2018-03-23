Take a break: Exercise in office

Chair cow stretch

Sit on a chair keeping your spine long. Keep hands on the knees. As you inhale, arch your spine and roll your shoulders back. This is the cow position. Repeat five times.

Chair cat stretch

As you exhale, round your spine and drop your chin to your chest, letting the shoulder and head come forward. This is the cat position. Repeat five times.

Tanya Agarwal, fitness propagator at www.wellthyfit.com

Spinal twist (left); Hip Opener

Hip Opener

Sit with your back straight. Place your right ankle on your left thigh. Try to keep the knee in line with your ankle. With one hand try to gently push your bent knee. Hold this pose for three to five breaths. Repeat on the other side.

Spinal twist

Sit normally. As you inhale, twist your torso toward the left, holding onto the back of the chair. Lengthen your spine on each inhalation and twist on each exhalation for five breaths. Repeat on other side.

Wall arch back (Left); Fold against wall

Wall arch back

Place hands on wall. Stand arms length away from the wall. Lean backwards as much as you can. Push your hips forward and hang your head back. Hold for 10 seconds.

Fold against wall

Place hands on wall at hip height. Keep feet hip width apart, lower your torso, come into a flat back position, keeping your ears in line with your upper arms.

Warrior pose (Left); Chair spinal twist

Chair spinal twist

While sitting, place right palm on floor between feet. Inhale, twist to the left and take your left arm up towards the ceiling. Hold for five breaths. Repeat on other side.

Warrior pose

Put both palms on the wall, bend your one knee forward and keep back leg straight. Repeat on the other leg with comfortable breathing.

Chair arm raise (Left); Chair eagle

Chair eagle

Cross your left arm over the right one at the elbow. Breathe normally. As you lift the elbows, drop the shoulders away from the ears. Hold three to five breaths. Repeat on the other side.

Chair arm raise

Inhale and raise your arms towards the ceiling, stay firmly on the chair, and then exhale as you bend to one side. Repeat on each side 3 times.

