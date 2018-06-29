 A fitness band close to your heart - Livemint
A fitness band close to your heart

With HX30F Spectra, Lenovo is moving deeper into the wearable segment with fitness bands that are light on the pocket but heavy on features

Last Published: Fri, Jun 29 2018. 11 00 AM IST
Abhijit Ahaskar
Priced at Rs2,999, HX30F Spectra is available on Flipkart.com.
Lenovo is moving deeper into the wearable segment with fitness bands that are light on the pocket but heavy on features. The latest offering, HX30F Spectra, is a case in point. The basic design is the same as most fitness bands—the central unit includes a curved colour screen on the top, optical heart-rate trackers on the base, and detachable silicone bands.

The display area is larger than in many others. Users can navigate with the help of a touch button, highlighted by a circle.

A key feature is the heart-rate monitor. At this price point, the Riversong’s Wave Fit (₹3,299) and Goqii Heart Rate Tracker (₹1,999) are the only display-based fitness bands with heart-rate sensors.

When connected to an Android smartphone or Apple iPhone, users can get an idea of their progress on the Lenovo Healthy app (free; Android, iOS). The only niggle is the battery backup—it was able to muster just two days on a single charge.

Priced at ₹2,999, it’s available on Flipkart.com.

First Published: Fri, Jun 29 2018. 10 56 AM IST
