Jhulan Goswami’s double century

Indian fast bowler Jhulan Goswami became the first woman cricketer in the world to take 200 wickets in ODIs
Last Published: Fri, Feb 09 2018. 05 56 PM IST
Staff Writer
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami became the first woman cricketer in the world to take 200 wickets in One Day International (ODI) matches on 7 February. Going into the South Africa tour that started on 5 February, she was five wickets away from the feat. Bowling the last ball of the fifth over of South Africa’s innings in the second ODI, she incited an edge from opener Laura Wolvaardt that was caught by wicketkeeper Sushma Verma and gave her the 200th wicket.

The 35-year-old comes from the small town of Chakdaha in West Bengal’s Nadia district. Once one of the fastest bowlers in women’s cricket, she made her debut against England in Chennai on 6 January 2002. In a career spanning 166 ODI matches, she has participated in fou world cups, including the 2017 edition where India reached the final.

She was conferred the Arjuna Award in 2010 and the Padma Shri the following year.

First Published: Fri, Feb 09 2018. 05 56 PM IST
