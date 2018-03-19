How much sleep are Indian CEOs getting?

I sleep soundly for 4-5 hours every night. I meditate before I sleep.

— Jyoti Deshpande, 47

President of chairman’s office, media and entertainment, Reliance Industries Ltd.

Kapil Sekhri.

While travelling I can go without much sleep but on a normal day, 7 hours of sleep, ideally between 10.30pm and 6.30am, is essential for me.

— Kapil Sekhri, 43

CEO and co-founder, Fratelli Wines

Anupriya Acharya.

I target 8 hours of sleep but can go no less than 7. Sleep is a super-important part of my well-being.

— Anupriya Acharya, 48

CEO, Publicis Media India

Sandeep Bakshi.

Till a couple of years back I would sleep a good 7 hours. The cycle has got erratic in the last couple of years after reaching my mid-50s. I normally sleep for 5 hours or so.

— Sandeep Bakhshi, 58

Managing director and CEO, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Suresh Narayanan.

I usually get 7 hours of good sleep and my morning walks energize me for the day ahead.

— Suresh Narayanan, 58

Chairman and managing director, Nestle India Ltd.

Puja Marwaha.

I get around 6-7 hours of sleep on average every night.

— Puja Marwaha, 51

CEO, Child Rights and You

Aakrit Vaish.

I sleep 6-8 hours a day on weekdays and 10-12 hours on one weekend night. It’s an unhealthy lifestyle to sleep less.

— Aakrit Vaish, 31

Co-founder and CEO, Haptik

Rashmi Daga.

There was a time when I used to make do with 6 hours of sleep. But nowadays I try to get 7-8 hours of sleep every night.

—Rashmi Daga, 38

CEO and founder of FreshMenu

Varun Khaitan.

I usually sleep 6 hours on weekdays and 7 on weekends. I would like to increase it by an hour,but between a long workday, personal time and workout, sleeps gets fourth place.

— Varun Khaitan, 30

Co-founder, UrbanClap

Radhika Gupta.

I am a night bird and usually sleep by 11.30pm-12am after reading. Seven hours of sound sleep is essential on weekdays, and sleeping in very late is the highlight of my weekend!

— Radhika Gupta, 34

CEO, Edelweiss Asset Management Ltd.