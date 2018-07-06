For bone health, include vitamins in your diet
You don’t want weak bones in your 20s and 30s. And while calcium is important for bone health, you should also include these vitamins in your diet.
Vitamin K
It helps the body make a protein called osteocalcin, which helps improve bone mass. Additionally, vitamin K is essential for the functioning of a protein called MGP (matrix gla protein ) that’s present in bones, teeth and cartilage.
Best sources: Vegetables such as cabbage, soybean, cheese and liver, and green tea. Since our body can absorb vitamin K only when accompanied by dietary fat, it’s best to eat your leafy green salad with oil-based salad dressings.
Vitamin D
We need it because our body uses the vitamin to help transport calcium to the bones and to improve its absorption from the kidneys and intestine.
Best sources: Our body makes vitamin D on its own when our skin is exposed to sunlight. So, get 20- to 30-minute exposure to the sun daily; eat salmon, sardines and eggs.
Vitamin C
Vitamin C is needed for normal bone development and the formation of collagen, the structural protein in the bone.
Best sources: Citrus fruits, tomato, kiwi, guava, broccoli, and amla (Indian gooseberry).
Vitamin B 12
Osteoblasts, the body’s bone-building cells, need B12 to function efficiently. Anaemia caused by vitamin B12 deficiency has been associated with higher risk of osteoporosis (bone weakening).
Best sources: Sources of B12 include dairy products, eggs, fish, meat and poultry.
—Ashok Rajgopal, chairman, Fortis Bone and Joint Institute, FMRI, Gurugram; Vibha Bajpaiee, senior nutritionist, Asian Institute of Medical Sciences, Faridabad