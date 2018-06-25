Beautiful and bizarre things to buy: From Carriall smart bags to Yoga mat by Yogastra
Carry Smart: Carriall smart bags
These backpacks come with USB charging ports, Bluetooth connectivity and a mobile app with a tracker. They are also cut-proof and water-resistant, making them ideal for rough use. Available on Carriall.com; starting from ₹4,999.
Pyjama Party: La.Q.Una Purple Haze sleeping suit
Add a dose of style to your bedtime uniform. With frilled sleeves and ends, this two-piece PJ set in a dark aubergine shade doubles as loungewear and is pretty enough to wear outdoors. Available at Shoplaquna.com; ₹5,200.
Toss Up: Painted salad servers by Freedom Tree
Freedom Tree’s collection of salad servers is available in plain wood and vibrant prints. This painted monochrome set lies somewhere in the middle, perfect to toss up a salad. Available at Freedomtree.in;₹1,280, for a set of three.
Good Stretch: Yoga mat by Yogastra
If International Yoga Day has inspired you to finally commit to a class,
pick an eco-friendly mat to carry along. Mysuru-based Yogastra’s chemical-free, handwoven yoga mats are dyed in natural herbs such as neem, tulsi and turmeric. Available at Yogastra.com; starting from ₹4,490.
Settle Down: Osim uLove teal massage chair
Sit back and relax. This massage chair isn’t just packed with therapeutic massage programmes for your shoulders and lower back, but also comes with a head-to-toe immersive audio system. You will never want to get out of this chair. Available in Osim India stores across the country; ₹4.4 lakh.
Paradise Found: Bluestone.com Scarlet Macaw drop earrings
Jewellery label BlueStone.com goes tropical for its Rainforest collection. The highlight of this gold pair is the mismatched design—a bird studded with black spinels, diamonds and citrines for one ear and a simple stud for the other. Available at Bluestone.com; ₹78,396.
Compiled by Sohini Dey, Vatsala Chhibber and Nitin Sreedhar.
