Working by the pool in the company of pets at Paper Boat

Alittle over a kilometre from the maddening chaos of Hope Farm Junction in Whitefield is a quiet by-lane leading to the bungalow-turned-corporate office of Hector Beverages—the makers of Paper Boat. True to its name—Finchley Castle—this two-storeyed bungalow comes with turrets, vintage-style windows, and, best of all, a green creeper climbing along the wall that a forward-thinking employee planted almost four years ago when the company shifted base from Gurugram to Bengaluru. Amulya Shruthi, creative head, Paper Boat, doesn’t come in to work daily because her work entails interacting with creative agencies nearer home, but she’s happy to make the trek, knowing that there’s a pool and two adorable pets to welcome her at the end of it.

Your own space: When at work here, Shruthi is usually in one of the rooms on the ground floor, with 10-12 members from the marketing team. There are no cubicles, only long tables and chairs encouraging community-style seating. “I like the fact that you don’t have to sit in one particular place, and I think that’s reflective of the company’s approach as well. You have a lot of autonomy...you make your own space and figure it out for yourself,” Shruthi adds.

The office has no fixed seating. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

Unconventional yet productive: Not surprisingly, Shruthi reveals that the poolside is one of her favourite spots. “I have worked in cubicle-like spaces where one tries to get away from the miserableness of the landscape by putting up personal effects on the soft board. Or then I have been stuck in studios where you freeze to death,” says Shruthi, who has a background in advertising and radio production. “This,” she says, pointing to the pool, “is so calming because it’s a visual break and a different surface. I sit here when I need some quiet time.”

The poolside is also the venue for impromptu office parties, and the place where new employees are inducted—made to jump into the pool, clothes and all. “There have been times when I have volunteered to jump in,” says the 31-year-old, who joined Paper Boat in 2014.

Paperboat is housed in a bungalow. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

Reading nook: One of Shruthi’s favourite spots can be described loosely as the library-cum-reading room. One side of the wall has shelves lined with books, comics, even an old typewriter—all contributed by the employees. Shruthi makes her way to a cosy nook between the shelves where a person can easily sit and read a book for some downtime. “This is actually Bevvie’s spot,” says Shruthi, referring to one of the two office pets. Hector, a playful black labrador, and Bevvie, an adopted street dog, live on the premises and are a welcome distraction for the 50 employees who work out of this office. “From The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy to P.G. Wodehouse, even the books are in keeping with the brand (ethos), where the emphasis is on the writing and a certain amount of goofiness,” says Shruthi.

Home-cooked food: It’s lunchtime and the whiff of freshly cooked food leads us to the adjoining room, a fully functional kitchen. There’s a long table and high chairs in the centre to encourage community dining. Humble homestyle food made fresh every day—there was lemon rice on the day we visited—adds to the charm of the space.

Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

The Work Tour is a series which looks at how people are engaging with office design and how it impacts their productivity and positivity at work.