An ode to the five elements

The protagonist of the experimental dance-drama Bhu-Earth is a young man torn by rage. When he meets a Kalaripayattu master, he can only flail his arms, scream and shout before fainting. “He is a typical modern man, clad in a shirt, pants and shoes,” says Nikhil Varagiri, who plays the role of the angry young man. But when he starts training with the master, he begins to change, coming closer to nature. As he invokes the five elements, or bhutas (earth, fire, water, air and ether), of which his body is composed, the master teaches him not only to fight external enemies, but also inner demons. At the end of it, he achieves harmony with nature.

The performance is a fusion of moves from Kerala’s martial art form, Kalaripayattu, with elements of contemporary dance, music and theatre. Director Philippe Pelen Baldini of the French theatre company Water Carriers is assisted by his theatre partner Thierry Moucazambo, who also performs in the play.

The performance, which addresses man’s alienation from nature, “is a message to all of us that we have to be connected to Mother Earth,” says Moucazambo.

A still from the performance.

Bhu-Earth will be performed on 6 May at Sir Mutha Venkatsubba Rao Concert Hall, Chetpet, Chennai, and on 8 May at Foundation for Contemporary Culture, G5A, Mahalaxmi, Mumbai. Tickets for the Mumbai performance, Rs300, available on Bookmyshow.com.