That immigrant swag

Anik Khan in Mumbai during a three-city India tour; and a billboard for his new single, ‘Big Fax’. Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

The first verse on Big Fax, the latest single by Bangladeshi-American rap artist Anik Khan, released in August via Saavn’s Artist Originals series, starts with the line “damn it feels good to be an immigrant.” It’s hard to avoid a buzzer alarm of cognitive dissonance going off in your head when you hear the line for the first time. All summer, we have been bombarded with news of US immigration and customs enforcement (ICE) conducting raids to arrest undocumented immigrants, breaking up families and holding as many as 12,000 immigrant children in detention facilities. Even legal immigrants find themselves targeted by proposed policies that will make it harder for them to become permanent residents should they avail of government benefits like food stamps and healthcare. How good could it really feel to be an immigrant right now?

“The conversation around immigrants in America was so negative, it felt like ‘immigrant’ was a bad word,” explains the 29-year-old New York native, lounging in the conference room of Saavn’s office in Mumbai. Big Fax has become something of a viral sensation, making Khan an increasingly well-known name in American and South Asian hip hop circles. In India for a short three-city tour in October—his first in the country—Khan had just stepped off a long flight from New York, and was more than a little jet-lagged. But the exhaustion evaporated once he started talking about the sentiment behind the track. “I wanted to show that there’s a lot more to the immigrant story. There are so many different narratives, so many different layers. And I think it’s important to touch on and talk about all of them.”

The immigrant story is a central element of Khan’s music. His father—a Bangladeshi freedom fighter—had settled in New York after seeking political asylum in the US. As a child, Khan struggled with reconciling the different parts of his identity. Growing up without any brown cultural icons to look up to (“it was Aladdin and Apu, that’s it”), he took his cues from the people he hung out with in the ethnically and racially diverse borough of Queens. “I thought I was Guyanese one day, Trini another day, Puerto Rican a third day,” he says. “I had to go to back to Bangladesh when I was 21 to really open my eyes and realize that there’s a lot of things about being Bengali that I love.”

Like almost everyone growing up in Queens, Khan started rapping as a teenager and realized that he might be able to make a career out of it. But then, at the age of 14, his family moved to suburban Virginia, where he had to figure out who he was all over again. Eventually, at 22, he sold all his stuff and came back to Queens with $50 (around ₹3,600 now) in his pocket, spending the next six months sleeping on couches and “saying yes to everything related to music”. It wasn’t an easy decision, especially in the face of his father’s disapproval. “They were like, we moved you to America and now you want to rap?” he remembers. “But later on, when they saw that it was actually working and that people were receptive, they were the most supportive people ever.”

In 2015, he put out debut EP I Don’t Know Yet which—as the title suggests—was all about discovering his identity and sound and laying the foundations for what was to come. But things really heated up with the release of last year’s Kites, a wild romp through the many sounds and cultures that makes Queens one of the most diverse places in the world. Afrobeat sits next to Bollywood samples, North African drums hold down jazz rhythms. “When you grow up exposed to so many of these cultures, you start realizing that a lot of these places are kinda like cousins,” he says. “Afrobeat, dancehall, bhangra, they all have a certain rhythm that’s very similar to one another. So I was very interested in being able to mix those things and be like ‘oh here’s a kid who’s a melting point of all those things’.”

Khan’s multiculturalism and his ability to assimilate all these different influences into a fresh, coherent aesthetic has earned him opening slots for the Swet Shop Boys and Jidenna, and shout-outs from the likes of Elton John and influential radio DJ Zane Lowe. So what’s next? “New music man, a lot more new music,” he says. “I don’t make music often. Kind of takes me a little bit, I need to live. But I’ve done quite a lot of living in the past year, so I’m gonna make some shit while I’m here.”