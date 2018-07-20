Factbox: Should your workplace ban meat?

Photo: iStock

Office-sharing company WeWork, which operates in 22 countries, is going meat-free and will ban its 6,000 staff from expensing meals containing meat in a bid to “leave a better world for future generations”. Environmentalists say livestock farming is a major contributor to global warming. Here are some facts.

■Livestock accounts for more than 14% of planet warming emissions, mainly from animal burping, manure and feed production.

■ It takes 25kg of grain to produce 1kg of beef and roughly 15,000 litres of water.

■Producing chicken takes three times as much land, and emits three times as many greenhouse gases, as producing beans, per gram of protein.

■ If everyone became vegetarian by 2050, food-related emissions would drop by about 60%. If they went vegan, the decline would be around 70%

■If the two billion biggest consumers of meat in the world shifted towards plant-based foods, it could save an area twice the size of India, making it easier to feed a growing world population without cutting down more forests.

—World Resources Institute, Institute for Agriculture and Trade Policy, Food and Agriculture Organization, Oxford Martin Programme on the Future of Food, Thomson Reuters Foundation