You are not imagining it. Your job is absolutely BS

Photo: iStock

If you wear a pin declaring “Capitalism Is The Crisis”, you may be familiar with David Graeber’s writings on the takeover of our lives by bulls*** jobs.

Graeber, an anthropology professor at the London School of Economics, was a mover and shaker in the Occupy Wall Street movement and is well known for his approachable critiques of neoliberal free market ideology. His new book, Bullshit Jobs: A Theory, sprang from a shorter essay he published in 2013 in feminist-activist magazine Strike.

“Huge swathes of people spend their days performing jobs they secretly believe do not really need to be performed,” Graeber writes. The rise of automation has meant that fewer humans are needed in manufacturing and farming, but instead of this freeing up our time, we’ve seen those jobs replaced by “the ballooning of … the administrative sector up to and including the creation of whole new industries like financial services or telemarketing, or the unprecedented expansion of sectors like corporate law, academic and health administration, human resources and public relations”.

Very loosely, a bulls*** job, by Graeber’s definition, is one that could be erased from Earth and no one would be worse off. It’s also phenomenological. If you feel your job is bulls***, it probably is.

Any corporate lawyer or health-care services administrator who’s reading this and thinking, “Wait a minute, serving my client’s needs is necessary and fulfilling,” is going to disagree with a lot of this book, but even they will be hard-pressed not to admit that inventing and maintaining many of the unpleasant aspects of daily life requires a lot of work hours that would be better spent elsewhere.

Meanwhile, says Graeber, practitioners in the fields that directly benefit mankind or offer personal fulfilment, such as teaching, caregiving, writing, carpentry, or art, are (with the exception of some doctors) poorly paid and secretly resented by those forced to waste their time pursuing a pay cheque. Being occupied for long hours of the day fulfilling tasks that, at best, are useless and, at worst, hurt others—building the aforementioned phone systems, foisting software on budget-starved elementary schools, creating paperwork morasses for the homeless—is “a profound psychological violence” that causes anxiety and depression. Basically, our collective soul is being crushed by a rise in what Graeber sees as make-work.

His essay was such a hit that polling agencies in Britain and the Netherlands tested his hypothesis. A third of respondents answered negatively to the question: “Does your job make a meaningful contribution to the world?” Armed with this, Graeber sent out a request on Twitter for descriptions of bulls*** jobs and received 250 responses. These make up the anthropological basis for the book and are delightful in their comic darkness.

“Eric” describes a job at a large design firm that was “pure liquid bulls***”, with the title of Interface Administrator: “The firm was a partnership…(and the owners) often tried to outcompete one another to win bids, and, more than once, two different (teams) had found themselves arriving at the same client’s office to pitch work and having to hastily combine their bids ...” Eric was supposed to set up a “super collaborative” interface that would prevent this. There was little for him to do: he couldn’t fix the system and no one wanted to deal with it.

This description might sum up the author’s view of the global economy and those tasked with maintaining it. One myth that these confessions debunk once and for all is that the private sector is more efficient than the public sector in its employment practices. While derisive phrases such as “close enough for government work” have long been part of our vocabulary, these days corporate jobs, newfangled finance vehicles, and tech start-ups equally conjure associations of time-wasting in the form of bulls*** managementese, hollow strategizing, and annoying software. It’s easy to envision employees working to death to produce morally dubious profits for upper management, inventing or selling things no one really wants or needs, or listlessly spending hours seeking the empty solace provided by social media.

Graeber writes that the only people who’ve ever argued with his basic premise are business owners, the people who are in charge of hiring and firing. He says he periodically receives “unsolicited communications” from such people, who insist that no one “would ever spend company money on an employee who wasn’t needed.” LOLOLOLOL. Sure, corporations and private equity amassers are always laying people off in the name of shareholder value, but, as Graeber mentions, that’s usually a felling of workers who are actually productive while the top layers of overpaid, unnecessary management are the last to go.

But Graeber loses traction when he tries to explain why “it’s as if someone out there made up pointless jobs for the sake of making us all work”, or when he attempts to get a handle on how automation and technology have done the opposite of creating a lovely 4-hour workday. His explanation hews to an argument that fits his politics: “Corporations are less and less about making, building, fixing, or maintaining things, and more and more about political processes of appropriating, distributing and allocating money and resources.”

By positioning themselves as job creators and manoeuvring the political system to laud any and all jobs, rather than asking if they’re meaningful or help society or the employees, “they” can maintain power indefinitely.

It’s not so much that I disagree, but it all gets into a “Why Capitalism? Because Capitalism!” tautology. Some of us know these elites, some of us are these elites, and most would agree that there’s more than enough moral failing to go around. But it’s still very hard to figure out why we keep creating bulls*** systems that leave many people exploited and spiritually empty (or worse).

He does nail it when he writes that “much of the reason for the expansion of the bulls*** sector more generally is a direct result of the desire to quantify the unquantifiable”, but he’s fallen into the same trap. The tension at the heart of this book, of course, is that the writing of it is a bit of a bulls**** job. Graeber might even be hiding a crushed soul of his own.

Bullshit Jobs—A Theory: By David Graeber,Simon & Schuster, 368 pages, $27 (around Rs1,840).