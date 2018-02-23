Vanities: My iDDNA® Ultra-Custom Skin Care-12

iDDNA® also has plans and solutions for your general health and weight loss.

In a bespoke world, skincare is hardly spoken about. But how can a single day cream work for you and everyone else?

Which is why I was quite intrigued by iDDNA®. Their skincare solutions are based on genomic intelligence, combining data science and medical science based on one’s unique DNA. It claims to be the only skincare system that tackles all causes of skin ageing simultaneously: wrinkling, photoageing, pollution defence, skin antioxidant deficiency and free radical damage, skin inflammation, skin sensitivity and collagen breakdown.

So, how does it work?

It first does an AI wrinkle analysis. It factors in the area where you live and the pollution there. They then send you a home starter kit to collect your saliva sample, which is sent to their certified labs. Experts use the results to design your genetic positioning system (GPS) map—the most complete picture of how your body responds to your lifestyle and environment. A few weeks later, you receive your skincare solution, personalized with your name on the bottles and paired with a mobile app to fight pollution and UV damage in real time.

It contains no chemical substances, just biologically active ingredients. It has a day cream and a night cream along with SPFs.

iDDNA® also has plans and solutions for your general health and weight loss.

Digital health is the way forward. And iDDNA® believes that it is nothing but digital biological intelligence applied to daily life.

The app also has a digital AI concierge who can be your guide in your wellness journey.

The My iDDNA® Ultra-Custom Skin Care-12 plan was rolled out in October in the UK.

Swapan Seth is CEO, Equus.