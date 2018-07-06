Vibrant and powerful sound in a simple design

Sound, as one would expect from any earphone with the Momentum branding, is vibrant and powerful.

Wireless earphones are becoming so popular that audio companies are diversifying their existing and popular line-ups to add the wire-free quotient. Sennheiser’s Momentum line-up of headphones and earphones, for instance, now has the Momentum Free in-ear Wireless.

The design remains simple, with a single wire connecting the left and right earpieces, and this can be looped easily behind your neck. The earpieces themselves are very light, and once you choose the ideal ear tip, these sit comfortably inside the ears. The snug fit allows a good amount of isolation from ambient noise, and the sound of what you are listening to doesn’t spill out.

Sennheiser Momentum Free in-ear Wireless ₹14,990.

Sound, as one would expect from any earphone with the Momentum branding, is vibrant and powerful. Bass is tighter than before, and the sharpness of the vocals remains well moderated. It’s quite neutral-sounding too, which ensures it adapts easily to diverse genres of music. If you listen to a guitar solo, for instance, every string will be audible—you’ll appreciate the amount of detailing the Momentum Free can reproduce effortlessly. Inevitably, there will be comparisons with the Bose SoundSport Wireless, but the former will win.

The battery lasts a little more than 7 hours on a single charge at less than 50% volume.